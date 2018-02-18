Madison Hubbell still relies on mom to make her costumes

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Susan Hubbell once found a piece of lace from the 1920s, probably the last such piece in existence, and paid hundreds of dollars so she could cut it up for a figure skating costume.

Her daughter, American ice dancer Madison Hubbell, never wore it in competition.

She once spent more than $1,000 on rhinestones for a glittery jewel of a costume, one that sparkled like a million diamonds, and her daughter wore it once before packing it away.

“It was incredible. The thing was solid, tiny little rhinestones,” Susan Hubbell recalled with a chuckle. “But it happens all the time, I’ll make a costume and they’ll change their mind, or they want to go with a different feel, and all it does is hangs in the closet. Nobody ever sees it again.”

Well, millions of people will see some of her handiwork this week.

