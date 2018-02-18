Madison Hubbell still relies on mom to make her costumes

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Susan Hubbell once found a piece of lace from the 1920s, probably the last such piece in existence, and paid hundreds of dollars so she could cut it up for a figure skating costume.
Her daughter, American ice dancer Madison Hubbell, never wore it in competition.
She once spent more than $1,000 on rhinestones for a glittery jewel of a costume, one that sparkled like a million diamonds, and her daughter wore it once before packing it away.
“It was incredible. The thing was solid, tiny little rhinestones,” Susan Hubbell recalled with a chuckle. “But it happens all the time, I’ll make a costume and they’ll change their mind, or they want to go with a different feel, and all it does is hangs in the closet. Nobody ever sees it again.”
Well, millions of people will see some of her handiwork this week.
Medal favorites
Lindsey Vonn will return to the snow after finishing tied for sixth in the combined event in her 2018 Olympic debut.
After the race, Vonn wrote on Instagram that “I’m not crying or sad because I left my heart on the mountain and that’s all I can do” and vowed “I will be ready to give it my all once again” in downhill.
Vonn has had success in PyeongChang. She finished second, behind Italy’s Sofia Goggia, in a World Cup downhill on the Olympic course last March. She also clocked the fastest time in Saturday’s training run.
Goggia tops the World Cup standings in the event, followed by Vonn and Liechtenstein’s Tina Weirather.
Tina Maze and Dominique Gisin, who had Alpine skiing’s first-ever tie for Olympic gold in Sochi, have both retired. 2014 Olympic bronze medalist Lara Gut is still active and finished third in the 2016-17 World Cup standings.
The matchup everyone has been waiting for is looming, but Team USA has one more game to win before a potential gold-medal confrontation with Canada.
Finland was considered a team that could potentially upset one of the tournament favorites in the preliminary round, but both the U.S. and Canada handled the Finns in the early going.
Live stream USA vs. FIN here 11:10p.m. EST / 8:10p.m. PST
Even with the 2014 gold medal rematch pending, the U.S. won’t overlook its semifinal opponent.
“We’ve seen them a lot, they make it very difficult for us to come through the neutral zone with our speed,” Stauber explained. “Our thought process all along has been if we’re able to maintain that speed and that intensity for 60 minutes, it’s hard to hold the Americans off.”
