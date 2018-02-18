Men’s hockey qualification round match-ups set

The Americans continue in their pursuit for a semifinals bid in the men’s and women’s curling tournament. Both teams have been faring better than expected thus far, though they also are sitting outside the top four. The American men face a challenging test against Canada while the women must make a statement win against China.

The men’s two-man boblsed also concludes tonight with two German pairs looking to take the gold and silver. Justin Olsen and Evan Weinstock are currently outside medal contention, sitting just outside the top 10.

Curling

A tough game in the evening for the USA. A loss here could see them slide down to 3-4 in group play, and would have to win out if they’ve got any chance of progressing.

The women, meanwhile, have a key game against China, one of the teams they are trying to catch up to. A win will be a huge boost for their semifinal aspirations.

Men’s Tournament

ITA vs. KOR Stream Live Here 12:05a.m. EST / 9:05p.m. PST

SWE vs. SUI Stream Live Here 12:05a.m. EST / 9:05p.m. PST

CAN vs. USA Stream Live Here 12:05a.m. EST / 9:05p.m. PST

GBR vs. DEN Stream Live Here 12:05a.m. EST / 9:05p.m. PST

Women’s Tournament

GBR vs. SUI Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST

DEN vs. OAR Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST

CHN vs. USA Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST

JPN vs. SWE Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST

Bobsled

The final two runs of the men’s bobsled will determine who wins the gold medal. American pair Justin Olsen and Evan Weinstock currently sit well outside the podium positions and their odds of achieving a medal are highly unlikely.

Germany accounts for three of the pairs inside the top five, with Latvia and Canada also fighting.

The top 20 teams by the end of Run 3 advance to the final heat.

Two-Man Bobsled Runs 3-4 Stream Live Here 6:15a.m. EST / 3:15a.m. PST

Speed Skating

Netherlands, China, Canada, and South Korea are the four biggest contenders to win the gold medal. Expect an electric atmosphere inside the arena whenever the Koreans try to make a move up the front.

Women’s Team Pursuit Qualification Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST

Men’s 500m Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05p.m. PST