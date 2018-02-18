Nick Goepper wins silver medal in freeski slopestyle

There was no U.S. podium sweep in men’s freeski slopestyle this year, but Nick Goepper ensured that the country got another medal.
The Sochi bronze medalist scored a 93.6 with a clutch third and final run to move into second place and take the silver medal in PyeongChang.
Norway’s Oystein Braaten won the gold medal with a 95.0 on his first run, and Canada’s Alex Beaulieu-Marchand secured bronze with a 92.4.
Gus Kenworthy, who was nursing a broken thumb, finished 12th.
Results:
Gold: Oystein Braaten (NOR), 95.00
Silver: Nick Goepper (USA), 93.60
Bronze: Alex Beaulieu-Marchand, 92.40
Watch Goepper’s silver medal run here
On a night like Saturday, there’s very few teams who could defeat Japan. Unfortunately, Team USA was the one who had to go up against them.
Japan held John Shuster’s team to just two points in seven ends of play in an 8-2 rout of the Americans.
Both teams were tied for fourth in the team standings heading into the game. The U.S. falls to 2-3, now tied for fifth. Japan improves to 3-2, tied for third overall.
Click here for a full recap from tonight’s curling action
Other results:
NOR def. DEN 10-8
SUI def. CAN 8-6
Current Team Standings:
1. Sweden 5-0
2. Canada 4-2
3. Switzerland 4-2
4. Japan 3-2
5. USA 2-3
6. Great Britain 2-3
7. Italy 2-3
8. Norway 2-3
9. Denmark 1-4
10. Korea 1-4
Austria’s Marcel Hirscher leads by a commanding .63 seconds after the first of two giant slalom runs at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Hirscher, the reigning giant slalom world champion, is in position to win his second gold medal in PyeongChang, after claiming the combined title.
American Ted Ligety, who is nicknamed “Mr. GS,” is a distant 2.44 seconds behind Hirscher.
“I just sucked,” Ligety said on NBC.
Ligety is hoping to become the first man to successfully defend an Olympic giant slalom gold medal since Italy’s Alberto Tomba in 1992.
Giant slalom features two runs. The times are added together, and the fastest total time determines the winner.The second run is scheduled for 11:45 p.m. ET. Watch live here
Standings after the first run
1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria)
2. Alexis Pinturault (France) +.63 seconds
3. Leif Kristian Nestvold-Haugen (Norway) +.66 seconds
4. Riccardo Tonetti (Italy) +.75 seconds
5. Mathieu Faivre (France) +.79 seconds