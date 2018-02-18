Olympic ice dance figure skating preview

President’s Day came at the right time for fans of hockey. Tonight, the U.S. women take on Finland in their semifinals, with the winner setting up a gold medal match versus the winner of Canada and the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

In NBC’s prime time coverage, the Shibutanis are back as they take to the pairs ice dance short dance program. They’ll be competing against two of the best pairs teams in the world in the hopes of winning their second medal this Olympics.

Figure Skating

Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Muir are set to battle against french rival team Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron. The Canadians are three-time Olympic medalists, including a gold in 2010, and have continued to dominate the sport since Sochi.

The Shibutani siblings will be leading the American charge, already with one Olympic gold medal won. Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, who share coaches with the Canadian and French pairs, could also contend.

Pairs Ice Dance Short Dance Stream Live Here 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST

Hockey

The U.S. faced a stinging loss against bitter rivals Canada the other day, falling 1-2 in a tight game. Finland have been performing well ever since their first two game (when they lost to the USA and Canada), and are coming off a massive 7-2 quarterfinal win over Sweden.

The U.S. and Canada are widely considered to be a class above the rest of the competition, but Finland have the capability to pull off an upset. Their best hopes all lay within the back of this team in GK Noora Ratty and defender Jenni Hiirikoski.

USA vs. FIN Stream Live Here 11:10p.m. EST / 8:10p.m. PST

Curling

It’s a big day for the Americans, as the table will definitely begin to find its shape after its conclusion. The American men play a winnable match against Norway and then later against Canada. Splitting the games is the likeliest outcome for this team, who’ll need some help to push into the semifinals.

The U.S. women are part of a handful of teams sitting on the outside looking in, and should be able to handle Denmark to bring themselves closer to Britain, South Korea, and China.

Men’s Tournament

USA vs. NOR Stream Live Here 4:00p.m. EST / 1:00p.m. PST

Women’s Tournament

USA vs. DEN Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST /4:05p.m. PST

CAN vs. JPN Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST /4:05p.m. PST

OAR vs. SUI Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST /4:05p.m. PST

SWE vs. KOR Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST /4:05p.m. PST