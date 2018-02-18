PyeongChang late night roundup

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Freestyle Skiing: Lillis out

World champion Jonathon Lillis was eliminated in the second round of the finals, finishing eighth in a round that awarded the top six a spot in the penultimate round.

Oleksandr Abramenko won the gold medal for Ukraine.

Full aerials recap available here

Speed Skating: Bowe just misses out on medal

Brittany Bowe just missed out on an Olympic medal. In the 11th pair, Bowe took advantage of the inside lane heading into the finish to lead the field with a time of 37.53 seconds. Four skaters from the last three pairs ended up finishing better than Bowe, including Nao Kaodira who won the gold by setting a new Olympic Record.

The American team – Joey Mantia, Emery Lehman, and Brian Hansen – were eliminated in the first heat of the men’s team pursuit. The U.S., who were in the fourth pairing alongside Netherlands, finished eighth out of eighth.

Alpine Skiing: Hirscher wins second gold

The Austrian skier was considered to be one of the greatest athletes not to have won an Olympic medal, but Hirsher laid that premonition to rest earlier this week by winning his first medal. He doubled that tally count tonight when he won the men’s giant slalom by a massive 1.27 second margin.

Ted Ligety failed to make much of an impact in the men’s giant slalom, finishing tied for 15th.

Full recap available here

Hockey

Germany won their first game of the Olympics following a shootout victory over winless Norway. Germany were given a five minute power play after a dangerous check by a Norwegian player, but failed to capitalize on that and had to settle for a shootout win.

Czech Republic defeated Switzerland, clinching a first round bye in the quarterfinals.

In the women’s classification phase, an over-time goal by Toko Ayaka gave Japan a 2-1 victory, their second this tournament.

Men’s Tournament

CZE def. SUI 4-1

GER def. NOR 2-1 (SO)

Women’s Tournament

Classification: JPN def. SWE 2-1

Cross-Country: Norway win 4x10km relay

Simen Hanstead Krueger began Norway’s mid-race surge to Olympic gold in the men’s 4x10km relay, making up a gap that was stretched to more than 20 seconds. It was the spring champion, Johannes Klaebo who put the race to bed in the final 1.5km.

Olympic Athletes from Russia and France finished second and third, respectively.

Two-time Olympic champions Sweden had a disappointing day, finishing in fifth place.

Biathlon: Fourcade wins mass start in photo finish

It was a race down to the last 100 meters between heavy gold medal favorite Martin Fourcade and Simon Schempp. Both biathletes were part of the leading trio with Erik Lesser. Once Lesser missed two of his shots in the final round, the former two sprung ahead.

Mere millimeters separated Fourcade from Schempp, and it was the Frenchman who just barely crossed the line first.

Curling: Canada win second straight game

The Canadian women now improve to 2-3, slowly making up for their disastrous start to the Olympics, after a 10-8 victory of Switzerland. The Swiss held a 7-4 lead at one point during the game, but Canada were able to battle back in the 10th end.

Sweden saw off a difficult opponent in Great Britain and now move to 5-0, further cementing their status as the team to beat.

Women’s Tournament

KOR def. CHN 12-5

CAN def. SUI 10-8

SWE def. GBR 8-6

Full curling recap available here

Ski Jumping: Stoch defends gold medal

Kamil Stoch of Poland successfully defended his Olympic gold medal in the large hill, outperforming Andreas Wellinger. Stoch is just one of three ski jumpers to win three Olympic medals.

Full ski jumping recap available here