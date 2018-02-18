The story behind Gus Kenworthy’s rainbow stars and stripes flag

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Gus Kenworthy and boyfriend Matthew Wilkas, with a rainbow stars and stripes flag, cheered Adam Rippon at the Olympic men’s free skate on Saturday.

Wilkas brought the flag to Kenworthy’s ski slopestyle event Sunday morning to cheer him on.

That flag was purchased for $60 at a store in West Hollywood, Calif., Wilkas said while holding the flag at the bottom of the course as qualifying began.

“I knew [we would bring it] as soon as I knew [Kenworthy] was coming [to the Olympics],” Wilkas said. “I was like, we have to.”

Kenworthy met with his parents, Wilkas and friends before his first of two qualifying runs.

“Did you see Britney’s tweet?” was one of the first things Kenworthy said to the group when he saw them.

So proud of #TeamUSA!! Hey @guskenworthy, gimme, gimme more on the slopes today!! #ItsGusBitch 👍😉⛷ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 17, 2018

Click here to continue reading the full story and to watch highlights from ski slopestyle