U.S. ice dance teams all focused on Olympic podium

The United States has three of the top five best dance teams in the world. It’s possible – likely, even – that at least one of them will end up on the PyeongChang podium. The same three U.S. teams have qualified for the prestigious Grand Prix Final for three consecutive years and taken home medals from the event.

Brother-sister duo Maia and Alex Shibutani have already won a bronze medal in the team event earlier in PyeongChang; they also have two U.S. titles and three Worlds medals. They finished ninth at the Sochi Olympics in 2014. Madison Chock and Evan Bates finished eighth in Sochi, then won their first national title together in 2015. They have two Worlds medals on their resume.

The third U.S. team, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, are making their Olympic debut as newly-crowned national champions. They train with the two other top teams competing in PyeongChang: Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir and France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron.

The short dance is Sunday, February 18 in Primetime on NBC and NBCOlympics.com and the free dance is Monday, February 19 in Primetime on NBC and NBCOlympics.com.