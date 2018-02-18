USA not looking past Finland in semifinals

The matchup everyone has been waiting for is looming, but Team USA has one more game to win before a potential gold-medal confrontation with Canada.

Finland was considered a team that could potentially upset one of the tournament favorites in the preliminary round, but both the U.S. and Canada handled the Finns in the early going.

Live stream USA vs. FIN here 11:10p.m. EST / 8:10p.m. PST

Even with the 2014 gold medal rematch pending, the U.S. won’t overlook its semifinal opponent.

“We’ve seen them a lot, they make it very difficult for us to come through the neutral zone with our speed,” Stauber explained. “Our thought process all along has been if we’re able to maintain that speed and that intensity for 60 minutes, it’s hard to hold the Americans off.”

Click here to continue reading the rest of the story