Getty Images

Winter Olympics late night: What to watch/stream

By OlympicTalkFeb 18, 2018, 5:00 PM EST
The Americans continue in their pursuit for a semifinals bid in the men’s and women’s curling tournament. Both teams have been faring better than expected thus far, though they also are sitting outside the top four. The American men face a challenging test against Canada while the women must make a statement win against China.

The men’s two-man boblsed also concludes tonight with two German pairs looking to take the gold and silver. Justin Olsen and Evan Weinstock are currently outside medal contention, sitting just outside the top 10.

Curling

A tough game in the evening for the USA. A loss here could see them slide down to 3-4 in group play, and would have to win out if they’ve got any chance of progressing.

The women, meanwhile, have a key game against China, one of the teams they are trying to catch up to. A win will be a huge boost for their semifinal aspirations.

Men’s Tournament

ITA vs. KOR Stream Live Here 12:05a.m. EST / 9:05p.m. PST

SWE vs. SUI Stream Live Here 12:05a.m. EST / 9:05p.m. PST

CAN vs. USA Stream Live Here 12:05a.m. EST / 9:05p.m. PST

GBR vs. DEN Stream Live Here 12:05a.m. EST / 9:05p.m. PST

Women’s Tournament

GBR vs. SUI Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST

DEN vs. OAR Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST

CHN vs. USA Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST

JPN vs. SWE Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST

Bobsled

The final two runs of the men’s bobsled will determine who wins the gold medal. American pair Justin Olsen and Evan Weinstock currently sit well outside the podium positions and their odds of achieving a medal are highly unlikely.

Germany accounts for three of the pairs inside the top five, with Latvia and Canada also fighting.

The top 20 teams by the end of Run 3 advance to the final heat.

Two-Man Bobsled Runs 3-4 Stream Live Here 6:15a.m. EST / 3:15a.m. PST

Speed Skating

Netherlands, China, Canada, and South Korea are the four biggest contenders to win the gold medal. Expect an electric atmosphere inside the arena whenever the Koreans try to make a move up the front.

Women’s Team Pursuit Qualification Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST

Men’s 500m Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05p.m. PST

 

Men’s hockey qualification round match-ups set

Getty Images
By Scott CharlesFeb 18, 2018, 5:40 PM EST
After failing to clinch an automatic spot in the quarterfinals, eight teams will play an additional game for the right to advance. Sweden, Czech Republic and Olympic Athletes from Russia won their respective groups to earn a bye, while Canada finished as the best second-place team across all groups.

The United States will face Slovakia once again. The teams met in the preliminary round where USA edged Slovakia, 2-1. Ryan Donato had two power-play goals to lead the Americans offensively.

USA vs. Slovakia  | Feb. 19 10:10 p.m. ET

Slovenia vs. Norway | Feb. 20 2:40 a.m. ET

Switzerland vs. Germany | Feb. 20 7:10 a.m. ET

Finland vs. South Korea | Feb. 20 7:10 a.m. ET

Get streaming info here

U.S. ice dance teams all focused on Olympic podium

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 18, 2018, 4:30 PM EST
The United States has three of the top five best dance teams in the world. It’s possible – likely, even – that at least one of them will end up on the PyeongChang podium. The same three U.S. teams have qualified for the prestigious Grand Prix Final for three consecutive years and taken home medals from the event.

Brother-sister duo Maia and Alex Shibutani have already won a bronze medal in the team event earlier in PyeongChang; they also have two U.S. titles and three Worlds medals. They finished ninth at the Sochi Olympics in 2014. Madison Chock and Evan Bates finished eighth in Sochi, then won their first national title together in 2015. They have two Worlds medals on their resume.

The third U.S. team, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, are making their Olympic debut as newly-crowned national champions. They train with the two other top teams competing in PyeongChang: Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir and France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron.

The short dance is Sunday, February 18 in Primetime on NBC and NBCOlympics.com and the free dance is Monday, February 19 in Primetime on NBC and NBCOlympics.com.