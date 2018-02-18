Women’s Curling Night 6: Team USA gets much needed win over Denmark

The U.S. women’s curling team needed a bounce-back win Sunday night to keep their semifinal hopes alive. It came down to the final shot, but in the end a perfect throw by skip Nina Roth gave Team USA the win they required, defeating Denmark 7-6.

Roth was on fire all night, throwing a perfect six takeouts on six attempts in the first six ends of play. She notched her sixth takeout in the sixth end for two points to put the U.S. up 5-3.Each team had single point ends in the eighth and ninth before the U.S. was able to score the game-winner in the 10th. Denmark had two yellow stones guarding just in front of the button, but Roth was able to go around the stones and stop just in time for the point.

USA 1 0 1 1 0 2 0 1 0 1 – 7

DEN 0 1 0 0 2 0 2 0 1 0 – 6

Other scores:

KOR def. SWE 7-6

SWE 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 2 1 – 6

KOR 0 1 0 2 0 2 0 2 0 0 – 7

CAN def. JPN 8-3

JPN 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 X X X – 3

CAN 1 0 0 1 4 0 2 X X X – 8

SUI def. OAR 11-2

OAR 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 X X X – 2

SUI 0 0 3 2 2 0 4 X X X – 11

Team standings:

1. Sweden 5-1

2, South Korea 5-1

3. Japan 4-2

4. Canada 3-3

5. China 3-3

6. Great Britain 3-3

7. United States 3-3

8. Switzerland 2-4

9. Denmark 1-5

10. Team OAR 1-5