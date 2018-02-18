Women’s Curling Night 6: Team USA gets much needed win over Denmark

The U.S. women’s curling team needed a bounce-back win Sunday night to keep their semifinal hopes alive. It came down to the final shot, but in the end a perfect throw by skip Nina Roth gave Team USA the win they required, defeating Denmark 7-6.
Roth was on fire all night, throwing a perfect six takeouts on six attempts in the first six ends of play. She notched her sixth takeout in the sixth end for two points to put the U.S. up 5-3.Each team had single point ends in the eighth and ninth before the U.S. was able to score the game-winner in the 10th. Denmark had two yellow stones guarding just in front of the button, but Roth was able to go around the stones and stop just in time for the point.
USA 1 0 1 1 0 2 0 1 0 1 – 7
DEN 0 1 0 0 2 0 2 0 1 0 – 6
Other scores:
KOR def. SWE 7-6
SWE 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 2 1 – 6
KOR 0 1 0 2 0 2 0 2 0 0 – 7
CAN def. JPN 8-3
JPN 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 X X X – 3
CAN 1 0 0 1 4 0 2 X X X – 8
SUI def. OAR 11-2
OAR 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 X X X – 2
SUI 0 0 3 2 2 0 4 X X X – 11
Team standings:
1. Sweden 5-1
2, South Korea 5-1
3. Japan 4-2
4. Canada 3-3
5. China 3-3
6. Great Britain 3-3
7. United States 3-3
8. Switzerland 2-4
9. Denmark 1-5
10. Team OAR 1-5
A heavy round of qualifying in women’s snowboard big air set the stage for what’s sure to be an incredibly progressive final, and it was Austria’s Anna Gasser leading the field.
Over the last year or two, doubles have taken women’s snowboard by storm. And sure enough, the double came out in qualifying.
Gasser, the favorite for gold in this event, was the only rider to land a double cork 1080, and she was rewarded with the top score of the qualifying round (a 98.0)
Last week’s slopestyle gold and silver medalists, Team USA’s Jamie Anderson and Canada’s Laurie Blouin, landed double cork 900s. U.S. rider Julia Marino nailed a cab double underflip.
All four of those riders safely advanced to the final round.
Watch the final on Monday at 8:30 pm ET by clicking here
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Susan Hubbell once found a piece of lace from the 1920s, probably the last such piece in existence, and paid hundreds of dollars so she could cut it up for a figure skating costume.
Her daughter, American ice dancer Madison Hubbell, never wore it in competition.
She once spent more than $1,000 on rhinestones for a glittery jewel of a costume, one that sparkled like a million diamonds, and her daughter wore it once before packing it away.
“It was incredible. The thing was solid, tiny little rhinestones,” Susan Hubbell recalled with a chuckle. “But it happens all the time, I’ll make a costume and they’ll change their mind, or they want to go with a different feel, and all it does is hangs in the closet. Nobody ever sees it again.”
Well, millions of people will see some of her handiwork this week.
Read the full story at NBCOlympics.com