Women’s downhill: A primer for PyeongChang

Everything you need to know about the Alpine skiing men’s super-G at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

How to watch

Training: Sunday, Feb. 18, 9:00 p.m. ET

Training: Monday, Feb. 19, 9:00 p.m. ET

Final: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 9:00 p.m. ET

Medal favorites

Lindsey Vonn will return to the snow after finishing tied for sixth in the combined event in her 2018 Olympic debut.

After the race, Vonn wrote on Instagram that “I’m not crying or sad because I left my heart on the mountain and that’s all I can do” and vowed “I will be ready to give it my all once again” in downhill.

Vonn has had success in PyeongChang. She finished second, behind Italy’s Sofia Goggia, in a World Cup downhill on the Olympic course last March. She also clocked the fastest time in Saturday’s training run.

Goggia tops the World Cup standings in the event, followed by Vonn and Liechtenstein’s Tina Weirather.

Tina Maze and Dominique Gisin, who had Alpine skiing’s first-ever tie for Olympic gold in Sochi, have both retired. 2014 Olympic bronze medalist Lara Gut is still active and finished third in the 2016-17 World Cup standings.