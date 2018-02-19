Cameranesi scores two as U.S. advances to gold medal game

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Team USA secured its spot in the gold medal game with a 5-0 win against Finland in the semifinals.

Dani Cameranesi had two perfectly-placed wrist shots to lead the offensive attack for the Americans as they now await the winner of the Canada-OAR semifinal matchup.

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Hilary Knight added power-play goals 34 seconds apart in the middle frame to extend USA’s lead from two goals to four.

Maddie Rooney made 14 saves while Gigi Marvin also scored for the Americans.

Finland’s goaltender Noora Raty made 33 saves but eventually got worn down by USA’s constant offensive pressure.

The USA will play the winner of Canada/OAR in the gold medal game.

