Cameranesi scores two as U.S. advances to gold medal game

Team USA secured its spot in the gold medal game with a 5-0 win against Finland in the semifinals.
Dani Cameranesi had two perfectly-placed wrist shots to lead the offensive attack for the Americans as they now await the winner of the Canada-OAR semifinal matchup.
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Hilary Knight added power-play goals 34 seconds apart in the middle frame to extend USA’s lead from two goals to four.
Maddie Rooney made 14 saves while Gigi Marvin also scored for the Americans.
Finland’s goaltender Noora Raty made 33 saves but eventually got worn down by USA’s constant offensive pressure.
The USA will play the winner of Canada/OAR in the gold medal game.
Read the full recap here and watch highlights from USA’s 5-0 win
The U.S. women’s curling team needed a bounce-back win Sunday night to keep their semifinal hopes alive. It came down to the final shot, but in the end a perfect throw by skip Nina Roth gave Team USA the win they required, defeating Denmark 7-6.
Roth was on fire all night, throwing a perfect six takeouts on six attempts in the first six ends of play. She notched her sixth takeout in the sixth end for two points to put the U.S. up 5-3.Each team had single point ends in the eighth and ninth before the U.S. was able to score the game-winner in the 10th. Denmark had two yellow stones guarding just in front of the button, but Roth was able to go around the stones and stop just in time for the point.
USA 1 0 1 1 0 2 0 1 0 1 – 7
DEN 0 1 0 0 2 0 2 0 1 0 – 6
Other scores:
KOR def. SWE 7-6
SWE 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 2 1 – 6
KOR 0 1 0 2 0 2 0 2 0 0 – 7
CAN def. JPN 8-3
JPN 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 X X X – 3
CAN 1 0 0 1 4 0 2 X X X – 8
SUI def. OAR 11-2
OAR 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 X X X – 2
SUI 0 0 3 2 2 0 4 X X X – 11
Team standings:
1. Sweden 5-1
2, South Korea 5-1
3. Japan 4-2
4. Canada 3-3
5. China 3-3
6. Great Britain 3-3
7. United States 3-3
8. Switzerland 2-4
9. Denmark 1-5
10. Team OAR 1-5
A heavy round of qualifying in women’s snowboard big air set the stage for what’s sure to be an incredibly progressive final, and it was Austria’s Anna Gasser leading the field.
Over the last year or two, doubles have taken women’s snowboard by storm. And sure enough, the double came out in qualifying.
Gasser, the favorite for gold in this event, was the only rider to land a double cork 1080, and she was rewarded with the top score of the qualifying round (a 98.0)
Last week’s slopestyle gold and silver medalists, Team USA’s Jamie Anderson and Canada’s Laurie Blouin, landed double cork 900s. U.S. rider Julia Marino nailed a cab double underflip.
All four of those riders safely advanced to the final round.
Watch the final on Monday at 8:30 pm ET by clicking here