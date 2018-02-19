TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Karen Chen says men’s event ‘inspiring’

By Rachel LutzFeb 19, 2018, 3:30 PM EST
Karen Chen has waited a long time – it’s especially felt long over the past two weeks – to make her Olympic debut. She spent several days away from the Athletes’ Village training off-site, but came back to watch her teammates in the men’s and pairs’ events.

“I was really emotional, they all put out such great performances and it was so inspiring to see them go out there,” Chen said of the men’s event in a recent press conference from PyeongChang.

“It was definitely tough [not having skated in the Games yet] but I was cheering for team USA the whole time,” she continued. “Thankfully I was able to get away from the Village. I got a lot of great training and was able to focus on my skating. But I definitely took the time to watch the men’s short program, the pairs, so it was all very exciting.”

U.S. coach: No fear of suspension for women’s hockey final

Associated PressFeb 19, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — U.S. women’s hockey coach Robb Stauber said he doesn’t expect captain Meghan Duggan to face disciplinary action that would keep her out of the Olympic gold medal match after a collision in the semifinals that required two people to virtually carry Finland’s Ronja Savolainen off the ice.

Duggan and the Finnish defenseman banged legs in the faceoff circle nearest the Finland bench, and Savolainen went crashing face-first into the boards. A couple of teammates gathered around her, the medical staff came out to tend to her and for several minutes the Gangneung Hockey Center remained quiet awaiting a positive sign.

Savolainen was eventually helped off, with one person under each arm, her legs dangling almost uselessly beneath her. But she returned in the second period and said after that she had no symptoms more serious than cold legs from being on the ice so long.

Women’s hockey doesn’t allow checking like the sport familiar to NHL fans. Duggan was not penalized for the hit, and Stauber said the referee told him it was an unavoidable collision.

“She came over right away, the ref came over and said, ‘Hey, it’s a collision,'” said Stauber, who was unable to see the hit from the U.S. bench. “Based on everything they said, it looked like a collision. Two players going hard at a puck. It happens.”

Olympic women’s hockey expanding from 8 to 10 teams in 2022

Associated PressFeb 19, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — The women’s hockey tournament will expand from eight to 10 teams for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

International Ice Hockey Federation President Rene Fasel confirmed the change at a news conference Monday. Fasel says the Beijing organizing committee requested the expansion.