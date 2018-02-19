TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Men’s freeski halfpipe: A primer

By Shawn SmithFeb 19, 2018, 7:07 PM EST
Leave a comment

our years ago, U.S. freeskiers swept the podium in men’s slopestyle. Could there be a sweep in the halfpipe this time around?

Each nation that earns quota spots can only send a maximum of four halfpipe skiers to PyeongChang. The Olympic selection process for the U.S. halfpipe team was a brutal one, with several world-class talents such as Gus Kenworthy missing the team. (Kenworthy did make the slopestyle team though.)

Over the course of the Olympic selection events, the deep U.S. team was paired down to its final four, and all four of those skiers have the talent to win gold.

As for the possibility of a medal sweep, that’s in play too. Three U.S. skiers made up the podium at last month’s X Games, which is as close to an Olympic preview as it gets.

Here’s a look at the stars of the halfpipe — from the U.S. and rest of the world — who will be hunting for medals when competition gets underway Tuesday in PyeongChang (Monday night in the U.S.).

Read the full preview at NBCOlympics.com

Olympic Hockey Day 11 Preview: Men’s qualification playoffs begin

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 19, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Throughout the entire 2018 Winter Games, NBC Olympics staff will preview the upcoming slate of hockey games and recap the prior day’s action.

Men’s Tournament

United States vs. Slovakia, 10:10 p.m. ET, NBCSN | LIVE STREAM

A rematch against Slovakia—the only team the U.S. has beaten so far—could be just what the doctor ordered, but the first meeting was no cakewalk, ending in a narrow 2-1 American victory. After beating OAR to open the tournament, the underdogs will fancy their chances to advance and face the Czech Republic in the next round.

NBCOlympics.com: OAR sink USA

Slovenia vs. Norway, 2:40 a.m. ET, NBCSN | LIVE STREAM

Other than an 8-2 pasting at the hands of OAR, Slovenia had a very strong preliminary round, finishing second in Group B with a pair of overtime victories over the United States and Slovakia. The team looks to keep things rolling against Norway, which is yet to record a win at these Games. The winner faces an unenviable matchup against OAR in the quarterfinals.

Switzerland vs. Germany, 7:10 a.m. ET, NBCSN | LIVE STREAM

After coming into the tournament as one of the least-favored teams in the field, the Germans have put together a respectable campaign. They opened with a 5-2 loss to Finland, but after that, they dropped a narrow 1-0 game to Sweden before picking up their first win of the Olympics in a 2-1 shootout victory against Norway. Germany now takes on Switzerland with a quarterfinal date against Sweden on the line. The Swiss lost their preliminary-round games to Canada and the Czech Republic by a combined score of 9-2, but their one victory was an 8-0 romp over South Korea.

Click here to read the women’s hockey preview and to watch hockey highlights

Winter Olympics late night: What to watch/stream

AP Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 19, 2018, 5:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Short Track

Can Shim Sukee finally deliver for the host nation? The decorated Olympian has struggled mightily this year, but faces easier opposition in her first heat. Also in action are Choi Minjeong, the 1,500m gold medalist, and Elise Christie, who had to be stretchered off in the 1,500m semifinals earlier this week.

Short track provides some of the most dramatic results and with mercurial skaters like Christie, Suk, and Arianna Fontana competing, expect plenty of physicality and action.

Men’s 500m Quarterfinals Stream Live Here 5:00a.m. EST / 2:00a.m. PST

Women’s 1,000m Stream Live Here 5:00a.m. EST / 2:00a.m. PST

Women’s Team Relay Stream Live Here 5:00a.m. EST / 2:00a.m. PST

Curling

The round robin stage is in its final few matches and only a couple of teams look like locks to advance: Sweden and Canada from the men, and South Korea and Sweden from the women.

In the women’s tournament, all six teams face must-win games as all but Korea sit on the bubble. The American women face a tough task against South Korea, but a loss will surely end their hopes.

On the men’s side, the American men have to win against Switzerland if they are to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. They also need Japan and Norway to stumble in their respective games.

Women’s Tournament

CAN vs. CHN Stream Live Here 12:05a.m. EST / 9:05p.m. PST

USA vs. KOR Stream Live Here 12:05a.m. EST / 9:05p.m. PST

GBR vs. JPN Stream Live Here 12:05a.m. EST / 9:05p.m. PST

Men’s Tournament

SUI vs. USA Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST

NOR vs. ITA Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST

JPN vs. DEN Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST

Biathlon

Martin Fourcade is undoubtedly the best biathelete, but the mixed relay is a team event consisting of both men and women. The French women have not been anywhere near a medal in any biathlon event so far, so France are unlikely medalists.

Who, then, will probably win the gold? Look for Germany. Laura Dahlmeier has been exceptional in almost every single event thus far, winning two gold medals. Erik Lesser was just a photo finish shy of besting Fourcade in the 15km mass start. The Norwegians and Italians also have relatively deep teams, so they could be challenging Germany.

Mixed Relay Stream Live Here 6:15a.m. EST / 3:15a.m. PST

Hockey

Norway have yet to win a game this tournament, and Slovenia have considerably slowed down since their opening round victory against the United States. The Slovenians do have the better squad and should come out of this one.

Japan and Switzerland face off in the fifth placed game for the women. Japan have won two straight games and are looking promising in their defense.

Men’s Tournament

Qualification Playoff SLO vs. NOR Stream Live Here 2:40a.m. EST / 11:40p.m. PST

Women’s Tournament 

Classification: SUI v.s JPN Stream Live Here 2:40a.m. EST / 11:40p.m. PST

Nordic Combined

Eric Frenzel won the Nordic Combined after a less than stellar display on the normal hill. With that lesson being learned, can he give himself an easier path to the gold with a good run on the large hill?

Large Hill Portion Stream Live Here 5:00a.m. EST / 2:00a.m. PST

 

 