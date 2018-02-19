Olympic Hockey Day 11 Preview: Men’s qualification playoffs begin

Throughout the entire 2018 Winter Games, NBC Olympics staff will preview the upcoming slate of hockey games and recap the prior day’s action.

Men’s Tournament

United States vs. Slovakia, 10:10 p.m. ET, NBCSN | LIVE STREAM

A rematch against Slovakia—the only team the U.S. has beaten so far—could be just what the doctor ordered, but the first meeting was no cakewalk, ending in a narrow 2-1 American victory. After beating OAR to open the tournament, the underdogs will fancy their chances to advance and face the Czech Republic in the next round.

NBCOlympics.com: OAR sink USA

Slovenia vs. Norway, 2:40 a.m. ET, NBCSN | LIVE STREAM

Other than an 8-2 pasting at the hands of OAR, Slovenia had a very strong preliminary round, finishing second in Group B with a pair of overtime victories over the United States and Slovakia. The team looks to keep things rolling against Norway, which is yet to record a win at these Games. The winner faces an unenviable matchup against OAR in the quarterfinals.

Switzerland vs. Germany, 7:10 a.m. ET, NBCSN | LIVE STREAM

After coming into the tournament as one of the least-favored teams in the field, the Germans have put together a respectable campaign. They opened with a 5-2 loss to Finland, but after that, they dropped a narrow 1-0 game to Sweden before picking up their first win of the Olympics in a 2-1 shootout victory against Norway. Germany now takes on Switzerland with a quarterfinal date against Sweden on the line. The Swiss lost their preliminary-round games to Canada and the Czech Republic by a combined score of 9-2, but their one victory was an 8-0 romp over South Korea.

