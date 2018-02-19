Olympic women’s hockey expanding from 8 to 10 teams in 2022

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — The women’s hockey tournament will expand from eight to 10 teams for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.
International Ice Hockey Federation President Rene Fasel confirmed the change at a news conference Monday. Fasel says the Beijing organizing committee requested the expansion.
IIHF council chairwoman Zsuzsanna Kolbenheyer says the quality of women’s hockey around the world is good enough for this step. She pointed to Japan beating Sweden 2-1 in overtime Sunday in the classification round and no team scoring more than eight goals in a game as signs of progress.
Beijing will be the seventh Olympics with women’s hockey since it was added in 1998 in Nagano. Either the United States or Canada has won the gold medal each team and are expected to meet in the final again in South Korea.
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — U.S. women’s hockey coach Robb Stauber said he doesn’t expect captain Meghan Duggan to face disciplinary action that would keep her out of the Olympic gold medal match after a collision in the semifinals that required two people to virtually carry Finland’s Ronja Savolainen off the ice.
Duggan and the Finnish defenseman banged legs in the faceoff circle nearest the Finland bench, and Savolainen went crashing face-first into the boards. A couple of teammates gathered around her, the medical staff came out to tend to her and for several minutes the Gangneung Hockey Center remained quiet awaiting a positive sign.
Savolainen was eventually helped off, with one person under each arm, her legs dangling almost uselessly beneath her. But she returned in the second period and said after that she had no symptoms more serious than cold legs from being on the ice so long.
Women’s hockey doesn’t allow checking like the sport familiar to NHL fans. Duggan was not penalized for the hit, and Stauber said the referee told him it was an unavoidable collision.
“She came over right away, the ref came over and said, ‘Hey, it’s a collision,'” said Stauber, who was unable to see the hit from the U.S. bench. “Based on everything they said, it looked like a collision. Two players going hard at a puck. It happens.”
Karen Chen has waited a long time – it’s especially felt long over the past two weeks – to make her Olympic debut. She spent several days away from the Athletes’ Village training off-site, but came back to watch her teammates in the men’s and pairs’ events.
“I was really emotional, they all put out such great performances and it was so inspiring to see them go out there,” Chen said of the men’s event in a recent press conference from PyeongChang.
“It was definitely tough [not having skated in the Games yet] but I was cheering for team USA the whole time,” she continued. “Thankfully I was able to get away from the Village. I got a lot of great training and was able to focus on my skating. But I definitely took the time to watch the men’s short program, the pairs, so it was all very exciting.”