TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

PyeongChang late night roundup

By Kyle FitzgeraldFeb 19, 2018, 7:45 AM EST
Leave a comment

Hockey: USA cruises into final 

The United States crushed Finland 5-0 to advance to another Olympic final, where they will meet. The USA out shot Finland 38-14. The shooting reflects Team USA’s dominance, which especially came on a five-on-three powerplay in the second period that saw them score two goals in two minutes.

The United States will play the winner of Canada/OAR in the gold medal match. Finland will play against the loser in the bronze medal match.

Women’s Tournament

USA def. FIN 5-0

Curling: USA claims big win over Canada

The United States pulled off a terrific win over Canada tonight, giving their marginal playoff hopes a boost. The U.S. now sit 3-4 in round robin play, and must still win out if they are to have any hope of progressing at all. It doesn’t help that Great Britain won, though. Canada, Sweden, and Switzerland look like they’ll be making the playoffs, leaving just one left to fight for.

Team GB are in pole position to claim that after defeating Denmark. Japan and Norway are sitting 3-3 (half a game back). The U.S. are one game back with games to play against Great Britain and Switzerland.

Men’s Tournament

USA def. CAN 9-7

GBR def. DEN 7-6

SUI def. SWE 10-3

Full curling recap available here

Speed Skating: USA advances to women’s team pursuit semifinals 

Heather Bergsma, Brittany Bowe, and Mia Manganello overcame tired legs to advance to the semifinals of the women’s team pursuit.

The Americans got off to a quick start, keeping within one second of the Netherlands, but tired legs began to wear down Bowe and Bergsma – both competed in the 500m, 1,000m, and 1,500m. The Americans managed to hold on, though, finishing fourth.

The Netherlands set a new Olympic Record in the quarterfinals with a time of 2:55.61, beating the previous record (which they set) from Sochi.

The Netherlands and USA are paired in the first semifinal; Japan and Canada are paired in the second.

Havard Lorentzen won the men’s 500m speed skating event, setting a new Olympic Record time of 34.41 seconds. His gold medal brings Norway’s total Olympic medal tally to 27.

Mikaela Shiffrin pulls out of women’s downhill event

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 19, 2018, 7:51 AM EST
Leave a comment

Mikaela Shiffrin will not race in the women’s downhill event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, the US ski team has confirmed.

Shiffrin finished 16th in the first training run on Sunday.

Her schedule for the rest of the Games is still unconfirmed, but she is expected to enter the super combined (moved to Thursday). She had previously indicated that she is unlikely to enter the team event (set for Saturday), but that remains a possibility.

For more news on alpine skiing, click here

Russian bronze medal winning curler reportedly tests positive for banned substance

AP Images
Associated PressFeb 19, 2018, 6:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Russian curlers said Monday a coach told them that mixed doubles bronze medalist Alexander Krushelnitsky tested positive for a banned substance at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Women’s skip Viktoria Moiseeva said the coach “came to tell us the news” late Sunday.

Svishchev said it was possible that an athlete’s food or drink had been spiked with meldonium, which was banned in 2016, and suggested rival Russian athletes or Russia’s political enemies could be responsible.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams confirmed the positive test and says it could have “consequences” in evaluating the behavior of Russian athletes. He declined to name the athlete.

The athlete’s “A sample” tested positive. Adams said results of a second sample would be tested, and results could be announced within 24 hours.

Adams says Russians at the games have undergone “rigorous testing” and adds that “Russians were tested to a significant level more than others.”