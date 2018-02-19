PyeongChang late night roundup

Hockey: USA cruises into final

The United States crushed Finland 5-0 to advance to another Olympic final, where they will meet. The USA out shot Finland 38-14. The shooting reflects Team USA’s dominance, which especially came on a five-on-three powerplay in the second period that saw them score two goals in two minutes.

The United States will play the winner of Canada/OAR in the gold medal match. Finland will play against the loser in the bronze medal match.

Women’s Tournament

USA def. FIN 5-0

Curling: USA claims big win over Canada

The United States pulled off a terrific win over Canada tonight, giving their marginal playoff hopes a boost. The U.S. now sit 3-4 in round robin play, and must still win out if they are to have any hope of progressing at all. It doesn’t help that Great Britain won, though. Canada, Sweden, and Switzerland look like they’ll be making the playoffs, leaving just one left to fight for.

Team GB are in pole position to claim that after defeating Denmark. Japan and Norway are sitting 3-3 (half a game back). The U.S. are one game back with games to play against Great Britain and Switzerland.

Men’s Tournament

USA def. CAN 9-7

GBR def. DEN 7-6

SUI def. SWE 10-3

Full curling recap available here

Speed Skating: USA advances to women’s team pursuit semifinals

Heather Bergsma, Brittany Bowe, and Mia Manganello overcame tired legs to advance to the semifinals of the women’s team pursuit.

The Americans got off to a quick start, keeping within one second of the Netherlands, but tired legs began to wear down Bowe and Bergsma – both competed in the 500m, 1,000m, and 1,500m. The Americans managed to hold on, though, finishing fourth.

The Netherlands set a new Olympic Record in the quarterfinals with a time of 2:55.61, beating the previous record (which they set) from Sochi.

The Netherlands and USA are paired in the first semifinal; Japan and Canada are paired in the second.

Havard Lorentzen won the men’s 500m speed skating event, setting a new Olympic Record time of 34.41 seconds. His gold medal brings Norway’s total Olympic medal tally to 27.