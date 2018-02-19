Russian bronze medal winning curler reportedly tests positive for banned substance

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Russian curlers said Monday a coach told them that mixed doubles bronze medalist Alexander Krushelnitsky tested positive for a banned substance at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
Women’s skip Viktoria Moiseeva said the coach “came to tell us the news” late Sunday.
Svishchev said it was possible that an athlete’s food or drink had been spiked with meldonium, which was banned in 2016, and suggested rival Russian athletes or Russia’s political enemies could be responsible.
IOC spokesman Mark Adams confirmed the positive test and says it could have “consequences” in evaluating the behavior of Russian athletes. He declined to name the athlete.
The athlete’s “A sample” tested positive. Adams said results of a second sample would be tested, and results could be announced within 24 hours.
Adams says Russians at the games have undergone “rigorous testing” and adds that “Russians were tested to a significant level more than others.”
Team USA secured its spot in the gold medal game with a 5-0 win against Finland in the semifinals.
Dani Cameranesi had two perfectly-placed wrist shots to lead the offensive attack for the Americans as they now await the winner of the Canada-OAR semifinal matchup.
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Hilary Knight added power-play goals 34 seconds apart in the middle frame to extend USA’s lead from two goals to four.
Maddie Rooney made 14 saves while Gigi Marvin also scored for the Americans.
Finland’s goaltender Noora Raty made 33 saves but eventually got worn down by USA’s constant offensive pressure.
The USA will play the winner of Canada/OAR in the gold medal game.
Read the full recap here and watch highlights from USA’s 5-0 win
The U.S. women’s curling team needed a bounce-back win Sunday night to keep their semifinal hopes alive. It came down to the final shot, but in the end a perfect throw by skip Nina Roth gave Team USA the win they required, defeating Denmark 7-6.
Roth was on fire all night, throwing a perfect six takeouts on six attempts in the first six ends of play. She notched her sixth takeout in the sixth end for two points to put the U.S. up 5-3.Each team had single point ends in the eighth and ninth before the U.S. was able to score the game-winner in the 10th. Denmark had two yellow stones guarding just in front of the button, but Roth was able to go around the stones and stop just in time for the point.
USA 1 0 1 1 0 2 0 1 0 1 – 7
DEN 0 1 0 0 2 0 2 0 1 0 – 6
Other scores:
KOR def. SWE 7-6
SWE 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 2 1 – 6
KOR 0 1 0 2 0 2 0 2 0 0 – 7
CAN def. JPN 8-3
JPN 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 X X X – 3
CAN 1 0 0 1 4 0 2 X X X – 8
SUI def. OAR 11-2
OAR 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 X X X – 2
SUI 0 0 3 2 2 0 4 X X X – 11
Team standings:
1. Sweden 5-1
2, South Korea 5-1
3. Japan 4-2
4. Canada 3-3
5. China 3-3
6. Great Britain 3-3
7. United States 3-3
8. Switzerland 2-4
9. Denmark 1-5
10. Team OAR 1-5