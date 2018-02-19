Russian bronze medal winning curler reportedly tests positive for banned substance

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Russian curlers said Monday a coach told them that mixed doubles bronze medalist Alexander Krushelnitsky tested positive for a banned substance at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Women’s skip Viktoria Moiseeva said the coach “came to tell us the news” late Sunday.

Svishchev said it was possible that an athlete’s food or drink had been spiked with meldonium, which was banned in 2016, and suggested rival Russian athletes or Russia’s political enemies could be responsible.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams confirmed the positive test and says it could have “consequences” in evaluating the behavior of Russian athletes. He declined to name the athlete.

The athlete’s “A sample” tested positive. Adams said results of a second sample would be tested, and results could be announced within 24 hours.

Adams says Russians at the games have undergone “rigorous testing” and adds that “Russians were tested to a significant level more than others.”