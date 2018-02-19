‘Shy kid’ Karen Chen has a plan for fighting off nerves

The pairs ice dance concludes tonight with the free dance. The Shibutani siblings will return ready to fight for a medal after they finished fourth in their program last night. The real fight for gold, however, will come down to the best two pairs in the world right now: Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, and Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron.

The men’s U.S. hockey team also enters the single knockout phase of competition tonight in a repeat match against Slovakia, whom they beat in the group stages. The winner awaits a showdown with the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Scroll below for the full schedule.

Figure Skating

Aside from just the Shibutanis fighting for a medal spot are Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, who currently sit in third. It’s no surprise to see Moir and Virtue fighting Papadakis and Cizeron at the top.

After the ice dance concludes with the free dance, Krista Yamaguchi, Charlie White, and Ben Agosto break down the action from tonight’s free dance competition.

Ice Dance Free Dance Stream Live Here 8:00p.m. EST 5:00p.m. PST

Olympic Ice Post Show Stream Live Here 11:30p.m. EST / 8:30p.m. PST

Hockey

The U.S. were heavily beaten by OAR to close out the group stage, losing 0-4. They have the possibility of setting up a rematch against the Russians to settle the score, but must first take on another group mate in Slovakia. The USA won their first match 2-1 and, with OAR in their sights, ought to have the focus to see off this foe.

Men’s Qualifying Playoff: USA vs. SVK Stream Live Here 10:10p.m. EST / 7:10p.m. PST

Women’s Classification: SWE vs. COR Stream Live Here 10:10p.m. EST / 7:10p.m. PST

Freestyle Skiing

Three American women have advanced to the finals of the freeski halfpipe, but they’ll all be chasing Cassie Sharpe. The Canadian led the field with a score of 93.40. If Brita Sogourney can maintain the level of performance that she put on Sunday, then she could be America’s best hope for a medal.

Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Final Stream Live Here 8:30p.m. EST / 5:30p.m. PST

Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Qualifying Stream Live Here 11:00p.m. EST / 8:00p.m. PST

Curling

The American and Canadian women both must win this game if they are to have any chance of advancing to the semifinals. Both are sitting at 3-3, with the Canadians continuing their comeback after starting the tournament 0-3.

Only three games remain in both the men’s and women’s competitions, which means increasingly important fixtures as teams try to make their way out of the congestion. Two of those teams are Great Britain and Norway, and the loser will probably miss out on the playoffs barring something dramatic.

Women’s Tournament

USA vs. CAN Stream Live Here 5:00p.m. EST / 2:00p.m. PST

Men’s Tournament

GBR vs. NOR Stream Live Here 7:05p.m.EST / 4:05p.m. PST

JPN vs. CAN Stream Live Here 7:05p.m.EST / 4:05p.m. PST

ITA vs. SWE Stream Live Here 7:05p.m.EST / 4:05p.m. PST

SUI vs. KOR Stream Live Here 7:05p.m.EST / 4:05p.m. PST