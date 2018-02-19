Winter Olympics late night: What to watch/stream

Short Track

Can Shim Sukee finally deliver for the host nation? The decorated Olympian has struggled mightily this year, but faces easier opposition in her first heat. Also in action are Choi Minjeong, the 1,500m gold medalist, and Elise Christie, who had to be stretchered off in the 1,500m semifinals earlier this week.

Short track provides some of the most dramatic results and with mercurial skaters like Christie, Suk, and Arianna Fontana competing, expect plenty of physicality and action.

Curling

The round robin stage is in its final few matches and only a couple of teams look like locks to advance: Sweden and Canada from the men, and South Korea and Sweden from the women.

In the women’s tournament, all six teams face must-win games as all but Korea sit on the bubble. The American women face a tough task against South Korea, but a loss will surely end their hopes.

On the men’s side, the American men have to win against Switzerland if they are to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. They also need Japan and Norway to stumble in their respective games.

Women’s Tournament

Men’s Tournament

Biathlon

Martin Fourcade is undoubtedly the best biathelete, but the mixed relay is a team event consisting of both men and women. The French women have not been anywhere near a medal in any biathlon event so far, so France are unlikely medalists.

Who, then, will probably win the gold? Look for Germany. Laura Dahlmeier has been exceptional in almost every single event thus far, winning two gold medals. Erik Lesser was just a photo finish shy of besting Fourcade in the 15km mass start. The Norwegians and Italians also have relatively deep teams, so they could be challenging Germany.

Hockey

Norway have yet to win a game this tournament, and Slovenia have considerably slowed down since their opening round victory against the United States. The Slovenians do have the better squad and should come out of this one.

Japan and Switzerland face off in the fifth placed game for the women. Japan have won two straight games and are looking promising in their defense.

Men’s Tournament

Women’s Tournament

Nordic Combined

Eric Frenzel won the Nordic Combined after a less than stellar display on the normal hill. With that lesson being learned, can he give himself an easier path to the gold with a good run on the large hill?

