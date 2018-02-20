TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Germans sweep historic men’s large hill podium

By OlympicTalkFeb 20, 2018, 3:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Japan’s Akito Watabe had seen this nightmare before. Germany’s Eric Frenzel edged him out for gold in Sochi and in the PyeongChang normal hill event a week ago.

On Tuesday, he was seeing triple.

In an entirely new level of torment, Watabe watched as the Germans swept the Nordic combined large hill/10 km event with Johannes Rydzek taking the gold, flanked by Fabian Reissle in silver and Eric Frenzel taking the bronze.

Read the full story at NBCOlympics.com

Olympic men’s hockey: Quarterfinals preview

Getty Images
By Scott CharlesFeb 20, 2018, 5:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

United States vs. Czech Republic, 10:10 p.m. ET, CNBCLIVE STREAM

The U.S. came into the tournament with several speedy forwards in order to play an up-tempo style, while the Czechs look to clog up the neutral zone and slow things down. Whichever team can dictate the pace will likely come out on top and advance to the semifinals. The U.S. finally got some offense from someone other than Ryan Donato in its game vs. Slovakia — although he did pitch in two goals of his own — as Mark Arcobello, James Wisniewski and Garret Roe were able to find twine. The Czech Republic enjoyed a day off to rest: a luxury earned with a perfect record in the preliminary round.

Depth will be critical, as both teams will need the entire roster in order to force the opponent out of its comfort zone. The winner will be rewarded with two opportunities to compete for a medal.

Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Norway, 2:40 a.m. ET, NBCSNLIVE STREAM

Norway won for the first time since the 1994 Games to advance to the quarterfinals but now have the “privilege” of playing against the Olympic Athletes from Russia. While Norway had to play a tightly-contested, physical game against Slovenia, Pavel Datsyuk, Ilya Kovalchuk and the rest of the OAR squad enjoyed an off day to rest up. If Norway has plans on an enormous upset, it will need a herculean effort and then some to keep this competitive.

Canada vs. Finland, 7:10 a.m. ET, NBCSNLIVE STREAM

Finland fell just short of earning a bye to the quarterfinals, but after a 5-2 win vs. South Korea, it eventually got there. Eeli Tolvanen has been a dynamic offensive player, showing the Nashville Predators that they made the right selection with the 30th overall pick in the 2017 NHL draft. Canada will be looking to slow the Finns down and play a physical style but might not have the right combination of size and speed like years past. The winner will get the chance to compete for a medal.

Sweden vs. Germany, 7:10 a.m. ET, USA NetworkLIVE STREAM

Sweden can truly appreciate the value of its bye: While the Swedes rested up in preparation for their quarterfinal matchup, Germany needed overtime to beat Switzerland 2-1 and will have less than 24 hours to recover for its next game. These two sides met in the preliminary round, and though Sweden escaped with a 1-0 victory, the contest was decided by a matter of inches as the Germans rang the pipe multiple times throughout. Tired but with momentum on its side, Germany will feel good about getting a second bite at the cherry, while Sweden will hope its fresh legs make the difference to earn a semifinal berth.

Olympic ladies’ figure skating preview: Medvedeva, Zagitova vie for gold

Yevgenia Medvedeva
Getty Images
By Rachel LutzFeb 20, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Figure skating’s marquee discipline, the ladies’ event, will close out competition in PyeongChang. Many of the top athletes in the field – including Yevgenia Medvedeva, Alina Zagitova, Kaetlyn Osmond, and Team USA’s Bradie Tennell and Mirai Nagasu – already have Olympic medals to their name from the team event earlier in the Games.

Locked in a particularly tight battle are Medvedeva and Zagitova, who are friends off the ice but fierce rivals on the ice. Expect one of them to end up the gold, while the other is relegated to silver.

The ladies’ short program is Tuesday, Feb. 20 in Primetime on NBC and NBCOlympics.com and the free skate is Thursday, Feb. 22 in Primetime on NBC and NBCOlympics.com.

Here are some names to know before the competition kicks off.

Read the rest of the preview at NBCOlympics.com