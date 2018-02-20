Germany, U.S. in fight for gold in women’s bobsled

Elana Meyers Taylor is in position for redemption. But it won’t be easy — she’ll be chasing a German sled for gold. After winning silver in Sochi, her sled, with brakeman Lauren Gibbs, is in second again after Runs 1 and 2 of the women’s bobsled. They’re only 0.07 seconds back of the German sled piloted by Mariama Jamanka with two runs remaining.

The two-time defending champion Kallie Humphries, who has Summer Olympian Phylicia George in her sled, struggled to find the perfect line in her first run, finishing 0.2 seconds behind Meyers Taylor in fifth place after the first run. The Canadian sled stayed in fifth after the second run, but they gained time on the sleds chasing for a medal, even if it won’t be gold — they are 0.34 seconds out of first but only 0.04 out of third with two runs remaining.

The women’s bobsled event concludes on Wednesday, 6:40 a.m. EST / 3:40a.m. PST, with the final two runs.

Current Standings after Runs 1-2:

1. Lisa Buckwitz and Mariama Jamanka (GER) – 1:41.26

2. Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs (USA) – 1:41.33

3. Annika Drazek and Stephanie Schneider (GER) – 1:41.56

4. Jamie Gruebel Poser and Aja Evans (USA) – 1:41.58

5. Kaillie Humphries and Phylicia George (CAN) – 1:41.60