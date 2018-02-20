Goggia wins women’s downhill; Vonn claims bronze

Italy’s Sofia Goggia won the Olympic downhill gold medal Wednesday (Tuesday evening ET) in PyeongChang.
Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel finished second, .09 seconds slower than Goggia. Lindsey Vonn was third, earning her first Olympic medal since 2010.
“Sofia was untouchable today,” Vonn said on NBC.
Vonn, 33, became the oldest woman to win an Olympic Alpine skiing medal.
It was the third career Olympic medal for Vonn, who won the downhill gold medal and super-G bronze medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. She missed the 2014 Sochi Games with a right knee injury.
Two other U.S. skiers finished in the top 10. Alice McKennis was fifth, while Breezy Johnson was seventh.
Men’s big air made its Olympic debut Wednesday in PyeongChang, and the qualifying round got so intense that one of the top gold medal favorites is already eliminated.
The biggest name missing from the final will be Marcus Kleveland. The 18-year-old from Norway fell on his second run and was unable to get into the final with the previous trick he had landed in his earlier run. Kleveland is known for his ability to land quad corks — an off-axis rotation that includes four flips — and was considered one of the strongest contenders for gold in PyeongChang.
In the first heat, Max Parrot stomped a pair of frontside triple cork 1440s to earn the top score. All three Americans in the heat — Kyle Mack, Chris Corning and slopestyle gold medalist Red Gerard — landed backside triple cork 1440s to book their spots in the final. Of the American trio, Mack — who was using a very stylish Japan grab on his triple cork — posted the highest score.
Heat 1 Results
The top six riders from each heat have advanced to the big air final.
1. Max Parrot (CAN), 92.50
2. Niklas Mattsson (SWE), 90.00
3. Kyle Mack (USA), 88.75
4. Chris Corning (USA), 88.00
5. Michael Schaerer (SUI), 87.00
6. Red Gerard (USA), 85.00
Heat 2 Results
1. Carlos Garcia Knight (NZL), 97.50
2. Jonas Boesiger (SUI), 96.00
3. Mark McMorris (CAN), 95.75
4. Torgeir Bergrem (NOR), 94.25
5. Sebastien Toutant (CAN), 91.00
6. Billy Morgan (GBR), 90.50
For the first time in several years, Bradie Tennell is healthy for a full season – and it’s paying dividends.
She seemingly came out of nowhere to win a surprise bronze medal at the Skate America Grand Prix over Thanksgiving weekend. Then, she won a gold medal at the national championships in January and was named to her first Olympic team.
She debuted in PyeongChang for Team USA in figure skating’s team event. She competed her short program – set to a South Korean film soundtrack – and earned a bronze medal already in PyeongChang. But just being at the Olympics an accomplishment in itself, she said.
The ladies’ short program is Tuesday, February 20 in Primetime on NBC and NBCOlympics.com and the free skate is Thursday, February 22 in Primetime on NBC and NBCOlympics.com.