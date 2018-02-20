Goggia wins women’s downhill; Vonn claims bronze

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Italy’s Sofia Goggia won the Olympic downhill gold medal Wednesday (Tuesday evening ET) in PyeongChang.

Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel finished second, .09 seconds slower than Goggia. Lindsey Vonn was third, earning her first Olympic medal since 2010.

“Sofia was untouchable today,” Vonn said on NBC.

Vonn, 33, became the oldest woman to win an Olympic Alpine skiing medal.

It was the third career Olympic medal for Vonn, who won the downhill gold medal and super-G bronze medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. She missed the 2014 Sochi Games with a right knee injury.

Two other U.S. skiers finished in the top 10. Alice McKennis was fifth, while Breezy Johnson was seventh.