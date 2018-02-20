Lindsey Vonn ready for Olympic downhill final after playing ‘mind games’ in training

Lindsey Vonn clocked the fastest time in Saturday’s downhill training run, then finished third on Sunday and fourth on Monday.
Is she concerned?
“I actually didn’t want to win the training run today,” Vonn said Sunday on NBC. “I like letting other people think that they are faster.”
Vonn, who purposely stood up out of her crouch to slow herself down at the end of her final two training runs, does not prioritize her times in training. Instead she focuses on testing her equipment and experimenting with different lines down the mountain.
She also enjoys engaging in mental gamesmanship.
“In speed, there are a few things you can do to play mind games,” she said. “I use every opportunity.”
The women’s downhill final is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. Vonn, 33, is hoping to become the oldest female Olympic medalist in Alpine skiing.
Week 1 of the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang was filled with history making and record breaking performances.
Mirai Nagasu became the first American woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics, while 17-year-old Vincent Zhou was the first figure skater to land a quad lutz. Nathan Chen also made history, tallying the highest-ever technical score in Olympic competition.
Chris Mazdzer won the first ever United States single luges medal and Norway’s Aksel Lund Svinda was the oldest person ever to capture a skiing gold medal. Red Gerard also became the first-ever Winter Games gold medalist to be born in the 2000s.
On the ice, Team USA’s Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson found the back of the net twice in six seconds against the Olympic Athletes from Russia, setting the record for shortest time between goals scored by any player in Olympic history.
After heavy winds marred the women’s snowboard slopestyle final last week, organizers appear determined to not let the same thing happen to big air.
With heavy winds in the forecast for Friday morning, the women’s snowboard big air final has moved forward 24 hours to Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. local time in PyeongChang. (That’s Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET in the U.S.).
Three American athletes, including two-time Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Jamie Anderson, will be participating in the final. The favorite, however, is Austria’s Anna Gasser, who posted the top score of qualifying after landing a cab double cork 1080.
The competition will stream live on NBCOlympics.com.
