Lindsey Vonn ready for Olympic downhill final after playing ‘mind games’ in training

Lindsey Vonn clocked the fastest time in Saturday’s downhill training run, then finished third on Sunday and fourth on Monday.

Is she concerned?

“I actually didn’t want to win the training run today,” Vonn said Sunday on NBC. “I like letting other people think that they are faster.”

Vonn, who purposely stood up out of her crouch to slow herself down at the end of her final two training runs, does not prioritize her times in training. Instead she focuses on testing her equipment and experimenting with different lines down the mountain.

She also enjoys engaging in mental gamesmanship.

“In speed, there are a few things you can do to play mind games,” she said. “I use every opportunity.”

The women’s downhill final is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. Vonn, 33, is hoping to become the oldest female Olympic medalist in Alpine skiing.

