Maia, Alex Shibutani make history of their own in PyeongChang

If there was ever a time to put a rain check on your evening plans, tonight could should very well be that night.

An absolutely jam-packed schedule is slated for this evening, with Team USA hockey, Lindsey Vonn, Mirai Nagasu, and Bradie Trennell all back in action.

The ladies’ figure skating and women’s downhill kicks off this triple-header in NBC prime time, leading into Lindsey Vonn as she attempts to reclaim the gold. The U.S. men’s hockey team wraps things up at 10:10p.m. EST when they take on the Czech Republic in the quartfinals.

Vonn is seeking to become the oldest woman to win the downhill. She’s caused a lot of noise the past couple days with her admissions of playing ‘mind games’ with her competitors during training, but they all know that the only time that counts is the one that clinches the medal.

Nagasu and Trennell are also back in action a week after they helped land Team USA the bronze in the team event. Karen Chen, at 18 years of age, will also be making her Olympic debut.

So pick up your phone, make your excuses to not go out to supper, and watch the best evening of sports that the Olympics have offered this year.

Alpine Skiing

With Shiffrin not competing in the downhill, all eyes will be turned to Vonn as the 2010 Olympic champion looks to reclaim the gold medal that she wasn’t able to defend in Sochi. Vonn’s all-or-nothing attitude certainly indicates that there will be some risks taken on the course. If she can keep a clean run all the way through, then she’ll likely be standing on the top of the podium again.

Women’s Downhill Stream Live Here 9:00p.m. EST /6:00p.m. PST

Hockey

The U.S. men crushed Slovenia 5-1 in their qualification playoff last evening. Thanks to three power play goals in a five-on-three situation, the States were able to comfortably advance to the quarterfinals. An easy win is a good thing for this team as they have to quickly turn things around against Czech Republic.

The Czechs are going to be tough competition, not dropping a game in PyeongChang. They defeated the Canadians in the preliminary stages, but they did show a sign of weakness against the Koreans after falling 0-1 early. It’ll be critical for the U.S. to get off to an aggressive start and take the game to the Czechs early to get that early lead.

USA vs. CZE Stream Live Here 10:10p.m. EST / 7:10p.m. PST

Figure Skating

It’s a stacked field in the ladies’ singles competition, with OAR, Canada, and the USA bringing in world class skaters. The ladies from OAR are expected to be the two fighting for gold, though. Yevgenia Medvedeva and Alina Zagitova. Medvedeva is a two-time World Champion, while Zagitova won the 2018 European Championships.

Click here for a full preview of the ladies’ singles program

Ladies Short Program Stream Live Here 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST

Olympic Ice Preview Stream Live Here 7:00p.m. EST / 4:00p.m. PST

Snowboarding

Some familiar faces from the slopestyle return for the big air. Mark McMorris and Max Parrot of Canada will both be penciled in as favorites, as will Marcus Kleveland of Norway. Parrot is the likeliest to introduce some new variations to the competition, which could prove the difference when separating himself from his countryman.

Click here for a full preview of the big air competition

Men’s Big Air Qualifying Stream Live Here 7:30p.m. EST / 4:30p.m. PST

Freestyle Skiing

Beginning at 9:30pm. EST and leading into the early hours of Wednesday, ski cross could provide some similar storylines to snowboard cross. Using the same course, athletes compete in heats from Point A to Point B.

The French swept the podium in 2014. Paul Eckert of Germany won the most recent tournament in the build-up to PyeongChang.

Men’s Ski Cross Seeding Stream Live Here 9:30p.m. EST / 6:30p.m. PST

Men’s Ski Cross Elimination Rounds Live Here 11:15p.m. EST / 8:15p.m. PST

Curling

The American men continue their fight for survival, taking on Switzerland. It’s simple: if they lose, they’re out. They still need a lot of help even with a win today, but Switzerland are a tough opponent. The U.S. did take down Canada earlier, and could definitely use that as a springboard for the latter stages of their campaign.

Canada and Great Britain are also scheduled for an important game in the women’s tournament. They’re in a four way tussle for that final spot in the semifinals and the loser will likely find themselves outside of that position.

Men’s Tournament

USA vs. SUI Stream Live Here 5:00p.m. EST / 2:00p.m. PST

Women’s Tournament

SWE vs. CHN Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST / 4:05p.m. PST

CAN vs. GBR Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST / 4:05p.m. PST

SUI vs. DEN Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST / 4:05p.m. PST