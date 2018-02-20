PyeongChang late night roundup

Freestyle Skiing: Four Americans in halfpipe final

All four of the United States’ athletes reached the final of the men’s freeski halfpipe. Aaron Blunck led the field, with two of his compatriots rounding out the top three.

Blunck fell on his first run, but managed to perform well in the second to post the top score of the day. The Americans swept the podium in the X Games just a month ago, and are now on track to do so again.

Hockey: Unified Korea finish tournament

The Unified Korean hockey team were media darlings during these Games. Tonight they played their final game, losing 1-6 to Sweden. It wasn’t a surprise to see the team so clearly outmatched throughout these Games, but they put on a good effort and always drew in a very positive crowd. The first puck that they scored their first-ever goal with is already en-route to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Slovenia suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of Norway, who failed to record a win until tonight until Alexander Bonsaksen scored in overtime. Slovenia’s opening night 3-2 win over the USA seems long ago as they’re dumped out of the tournament. Norway, on the other hand, advance to the quarterfinals where they face OAR.

Men’s Tournament

NOR def. SLO 2-1 (OT)

Women’s Tournament

SWE def. COR 6-1

SUI def. JPN 1-0

Curling: South Korea clinch spot in semifinals

South Korea booked their place in the semifinals with a 9-6 victory at the expense of the United States. The USA got off to a hot start, but a four point steal by South Korea in the fifth end put the States on the back foot.

Wins for Great Britain and China also make Team USA’s path more difficult. Great Britain are now sitting at 5-3, in fourth place. The USA and China are 4-4 heading into their final games. The U.S. must defeat Sweden in their final round and get a lot of help if they’re to advance.

Women’s Tournament

KOR def. USA 9-6

GBR def. JPN 8-6

CHN def. CAN 7-5

Speed Skating: South Korea win relay gold as Christie suffers more heartbreak

South Korea won the gold in the women’s 3000m relay. The South Koreans and Chinese were clear in front after a South Korean skater collided with a Canadian and Italian. Both China and Canada received penalties.

Since Canada and China were both disqualified, the winner of the B Final, the Netherlands, were promoted to the bronze medal. The Netherlands set a new world record in their final.

In the individual 1000m, Elise Christie again faltered in dramatic fashion. She collided with a Chinese skater in the 1,500 last week and badly hurt her right ankle in the process. Her status was questionable heading into this event, of which she is the World Champion.

Christie crashed no later than three seconds after the opening gun, grabbing that right ankle again and looked in visible pain. After a brief discussion with her coach she again took to the starting line, only to limp out of the first turn.

The Briton managed to finish the race in the replay before having to be carried off, but alas Christie was disqualified for bumping her Hungarian opponent in the third lap.

Nordic Combined: Frenzel in the hunt after large hill

Erik Frenzel, who won the first Nordic Combined event last week, is currently sitting within striking distance after the large hill portion. Akito Watabe, Jarl Riber, and Wilhelm Denfil occupy the top three spots leading into the 10km cross-country segment.

Bobsled: Nigerians, Jamaicans complete run; USA in first

Seun Adigun and Akuoma Omeoga made their Olympic debuts tonight, becoming the first representives from their country to compete in the sport. They currently sit in the bottom of the table at 52.21 seconds.

The Jamaican team of Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell also completed their first run in a time of 51.29 seconds. Jamaica faced a scare last week when one of their coaches quit, threatening to take their bobsled and equipment back. Red Stripe, a Jamaican beer company, offered to pay for a sled so that the Jamaicans could compete.

The American team of Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs are currently leading the pack after the first run.

Biathlon: Fourcade anchors France to mixed relay gold

Martin Fourcade capitalized on a couple of missed shots from Germany’s Arnd Peiffer to bring home the gold in the team mixed relay. Anais Bescond brought France back into contention in the second leg of the race before Simon Desthieux brought France within 30 seconds of Germany. Fourcade’s brilliance on the skis was more than capable of surpassing Peiffer in the final leg.

Norway and Italy finished second and third, respectively.