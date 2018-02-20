PyeongChang Week One: History making and record breaking performances

Week 1 of the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang was filled with history making and record breaking performances.
Mirai Nagasu became the first American woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics, while 17-year-old Vincent Zhou was the first figure skater to land a quad lutz. Nathan Chen also made history, tallying the highest-ever technical score in Olympic competition.
Chris Mazdzer won the first ever United States single luges medal and Norway’s Aksel Lund Svinda was the oldest person ever to capture a skiing gold medal. Red Gerard also became the first-ever Winter Games gold medalist to be born in the 2000s.
On the ice, Team USA’s Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson found the back of the net twice in six seconds against the Olympic Athletes from Russia, setting the record for shortest time between goals scored by any player in Olympic history.
After heavy winds marred the women’s snowboard slopestyle final last week, organizers appear determined to not let the same thing happen to big air.
With heavy winds in the forecast for Friday morning, the women’s snowboard big air final has moved forward 24 hours to Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. local time in PyeongChang. (That’s Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET in the U.S.).
Three American athletes, including two-time Olympic slopestyle gold medalist Jamie Anderson, will be participating in the final. The favorite, however, is Austria’s Anna Gasser, who posted the top score of qualifying after landing a cab double cork 1080.
Elana Meyers Taylor is in position for redemption. But it won’t be easy — she’ll be chasing a German sled for gold. After winning silver in Sochi, her sled, with brakeman Lauren Gibbs, is in second again after Runs 1 and 2 of the women’s bobsled. They’re only 0.07 seconds back of the German sled piloted by Mariama Jamanka with two runs remaining.
The two-time defending champion Kallie Humphries, who has Summer Olympian Phylicia George in her sled, struggled to find the perfect line in her first run, finishing 0.2 seconds behind Meyers Taylor in fifth place after the first run. The Canadian sled stayed in fifth after the second run, but they gained time on the sleds chasing for a medal, even if it won’t be gold — they are 0.34 seconds out of first but only 0.04 out of third with two runs remaining.
The women’s bobsled event concludes on Wednesday, 6:40 a.m. EST / 3:40a.m. PST, with the final two runs.
Current Standings after Runs 1-2:
1. Lisa Buckwitz and Mariama Jamanka (GER) – 1:41.26
2. Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs (USA) – 1:41.33
3. Annika Drazek and Stephanie Schneider (GER) – 1:41.56
4. Jamie Gruebel Poser and Aja Evans (USA) – 1:41.58
5. Kaillie Humphries and Phylicia George (CAN) – 1:41.60