United States advances, defeats Slovakia 5-1

Three second-period goals helped the United States advance to the quarterfinals, defeating Slovakia 5-1 Tuesday.
Shortly after the first goal, Slovakia committed two penalties as Ladislav Nagy crashed into Zapolski and Michal Cajkovsky delivered a vicious elbow to Donato. The Slovakian defenseman received a match penalty and a one-game suspension.
USA benefitted from the two-man advantage as James Wisniewski hammered a one-timer to double the lead. The 33-year-old does not play during even-strength situations but was put on the roster to help the power play with his potent right-handed slap shot.
Donato and Wisniewski’s goals came 44 seconds apart.
Jan Laco stopped 28 shots, and Peter Ceresnak scored, but Slovakia’s tournament came to an end with the loss. After an enormous upset in the opening game against the Olympic Athletes from Russia, Slovakia dropped its final three contests of the 2018 Winter Games.
The United States next play against the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.
Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won ice dance gold on Monday, making them the most decorated Olympic figure skaters in history. They won two golds in PyeongChang, including the team event, two silvers in Sochi four years ago, plus ice dance gold on home ice in Vancouver.
Virtue and Moir set a short dance record score on Sunday, and set another high score in free dance and overall points to earn back their Olympic crown. Their character-driven, passionate performance to “Moulin Rouge!” even has an endorsement from the film’s director, Baz Luhrmann.
NBCOlympics.com: Olympic Ice-Post Show
In their Olympic debut, two-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France came away with a silver medal. (They actually won the free skate and set a new record score at 123.35 points.) Papadakis and Cizeron fought through a wardrobe malfunction in the short dance to hold onto their silver medal position. It’s the first Olympic ice dance medal for France since 2002. The French duo skated to Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” to showcase their lyrical, flowing and contemporary style.
Brother-sister ice dance team Maia and Alex Shibutani continued the tradition of U.S. ice dance medals at the Games by earning their second bronze in PyeongChang. They contributed both the short and free dances of the team event to help the U.S. contingent to bronze. Their free dance, set to “Paradise” by Coldplay, is the third installment of their Trilogy concept; they say it’s the most personal story they’ve ever displayed on the ice.
Canadian freeskier Cassie Sharpe dominated the women’s freeski halfpipe competition to win her first Olympic gold medal.
Sharpe’s first run of the final — which included cork 900s in both directions — didn’t even contain her biggest trick, but it still put her atop the leaderboard with a 94.4.
On her second run, Sharpe stepped it up with back-to-back 900s at the top of the halfpipe and a cork 1080 spun to her left on her last hit. Those progressive tricks, combined with Sharpe’s great amplitude, upped her score to a 95.8.
No one was able to match that, and Sharpe became the new Olympic champion.
Sharpe wasn’t the only skier to land a 1080 though. France’s Marie Martinod landed a left 1080 on her second run to help her score a 92.6. That gave Martinod her second straight Olympic silver medal in what will be the final contest of her career.
At 33, Martinod was the oldest skier in the field. She previously retired for five years (from 2006-2011) before reemerging to make a run at the 2014 and 2018 Olympics, but will now head back into retirement.
U.S. skier Brita Sigourney took the bronze medal after scoring a 91.6 on her final run and bumping teammate Annalisa Drew down to fourth place.
