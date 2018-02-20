United States advances, defeats Slovakia 5-1

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Three second-period goals helped the United States advance to the quarterfinals, defeating Slovakia 5-1 Tuesday.

Shortly after the first goal, Slovakia committed two penalties as Ladislav Nagy crashed into Zapolski and Michal Cajkovsky delivered a vicious elbow to Donato. The Slovakian defenseman received a match penalty and a one-game suspension.

USA benefitted from the two-man advantage as James Wisniewski hammered a one-timer to double the lead. The 33-year-old does not play during even-strength situations but was put on the roster to help the power play with his potent right-handed slap shot.

Donato and Wisniewski’s goals came 44 seconds apart.

Jan Laco stopped 28 shots, and Peter Ceresnak scored, but Slovakia’s tournament came to an end with the loss. After an enormous upset in the opening game against the Olympic Athletes from Russia, Slovakia dropped its final three contests of the 2018 Winter Games.

The United States next play against the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.

For highlights and to read the full recap, click here