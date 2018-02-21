Lindsey Vonn shows how to win bronze

JEONGSEON, South Korea — The United States has a fixation at the Olympics on winning gold. Lindsey Vonn showed Wednesday how to win bronze.
“I skied a great race today,” Vonn also said. “Sofia [Goggia] just skied better than I did.”
For eight years, Vonn battled injury to get back to the Olympic downhill.
This World Cup season, Goggia and Vonn have waged a 1-2 battle in the downhill. All the same, they are, genuinely, friends. As Vonn put it: we “We just enjoy going fast and enjoy competing against each other.”
She also said she hoped she had made her grandfather proud. Dabbing away tears, she said: “It’s sad. This is my last [Olympic] downhill. I wish I could keep going, you know? I had so much fun. I love what I do. My body just can’t — probably can’t — take another four years. But — I don’t know, I’m proud. I’m proud to have competed for my country. Proud to have given it my all. I’m proud to have … come away with a medal.”
Pilot Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz won Germany’s latest gold in a sliding sport in PyeongChang, defeating Team USA’s Elana Meyers Taylor sled by 0.07 seconds. Meyers Taylor, along with brakeman Lauren Gibbs, matched the silver she won in Sochi.
Jamanka led after two runs, and delivered in Run 3, setting a track record with a phenomenal run down the course. She hit the lines perfectly to put the pressure on Meyers Taylor — and Meyers Taylor, who has dealt with an achilles injury in PyeongChang, delivered with a course record of her own. She was 0.07 seconds back after two runs, but closed the gap to 0.04 heading into the final run.
The stage was set for a thrilling final leg. It, too, did not disappoint. Elana Meyers had her best run of the Games, but Jamanka matched it, to give Germany yet another win on the PyeongChang sliding course.
Final Standings:
Gold: Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz (GER) – 3:22.45
Silver: Elana Meyers-Taylor and Lauren Gibbs (USA) – 3:22.52
Bronze: Kaillee Humphries and Phylicia George (CAN) – 3:22.89
4. Annika Drazek and Stephanie Schneider (GER) – 3:22.97
5. Jamie Greubel Poser and Aja Evans (USA) – 3:23.02
Heather Bergsma and Brittany Bowe were able to salvage what has been a disappointing 2018 Games with a bronze medal in the team pursuit.
The U.S. burst out to an early lead against the Canadians, leading by 3.35 seconds at the halfway mark, but with two laps left slowed down substantially to open the door for Canada. In the final curve Mia Manganello almost fell, but was able to regain her balance to finish.
It is the first Olympic women’s speed skating medal since 2002 for the U.S., when Jennifer Rodriguez took home bronze in the 1500m.
Results
Gold: Japan
Silver: Netherlands
Bronze: United States
