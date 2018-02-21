Marcel Hirsher has chance at Winter Olympic history

Austria’s Marcel Hirscher, who has already won the giant slalom and combined gold medals in PyeongChang, is the clear favorite in the event.
The reigning world champion has finished top-three in each of the last six World Cup seasons, winning four titles. This season he has won six of his eight World Cup slaloms.
But he is still looking for his first Olympic gold medal in the event, after finishing second to fellow Austrian Mario Matt in Sochi.
Hirscher is hoping to become the first male Alpine skier to win three Olympic gold medals at the same Games since France’s Jean-Claude Killy in 1968.
Wednesday, Feb. 21, 8:00 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Feb. 21, 11:30 p.m. ET
Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen has been Hirscher’s main giant slalom rival this season, finishing second or third to Hirscher in all six of Hirscher’s World Cup slalom victories.
2014 Olympic champion Mario Matt is retired, but his younger brother, Michael, will be representing Austria.
U.S. athletes to watch
David Chodounsky, Mark Engel and Nolan Kasper will start for the U.S.
None of them rank higher than 30th in the World Cup standings.
Kasper was the top American in the event at the 2014 Sochi Games, finishing 13th. Chodounsky was the top American at 2017 Worlds, placing 12th.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Don’t blame the kids throwing tricks up at Phoenix Snow Park for America’s medal woes at the Winter Olympics.
One last chance at giving the U.S. medal haul a serious jolt awaits on Thursday, when halfpipe skiers Torin Yater-Wallace, David Wise, Alex Ferreira and Aaron Blunck face off in the finals with a legitimate shot at a podium sweep.
Blunck, Ferreira and Yater-Wallace took the top three spots in qualifying. Wise, the defending Olympic champion, finished eighth after opting for a safe second run following a wipeout during his first trip down the pipe. It’s exactly the scenario they envisioned when arriving in South Korea, even if they don’t talk about it.”Some people might be, ‘Yeah, all right let’s go one, two, three on the podium,'” Yater-Wallace said. “It makes you start thinking too much about that kind of stuff. It’s inherent we would love for all four of us to be in the final, but I don’t think it needs to be spoken about.”
In case you missed it in the very early hours on Wednesday, Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall made history for the United States as they became the first to win an Olympic gold medal – and a medal of any color – in women’s cross-country. This was also the first-ever Olympic gold medal for the United States for a man or woman, and the first medal in the sport for the USA in 42 years.
Randall and Diggins were in the leading pack the entire race when, in the final corner of the last leg, Sweden’s Stina Nilsson attempted to break away from Diggins and Norway’s Maiken Falla. Diggins, the only athlete of the three to not have won an Olympic medal in the women’s individual sprint, out-chased both of her more decorated adversaries to win the women’s relay by half a ski length.
If you’ve watched cross-country during this fortnight, you would realize that perhaps no other competitors are as sunny as Diggins and Randall. Just a couple days ago Diggins took to Instagram with a quote ending in the words “Enjoy it.” No one seemed to enjoy the relay half as much as the face-painted American pair, and it was that enthusiasm that they used to carry themselves over the finish line.
News of Diggins’ and Randall’s historic achievement quickly spread, and cross-country teammate Sadie Bjornsen was one of the first to congratulate the duo.
Fellow cross-country teammate Sophie Caldwell also couldn’t contain her excitement for Diggins and Randall.
Lindsey Vonn, who made her own history on Wednesday evening by becoming the oldest woman to win the downhill, also congratulated the skiers.
Vonn wasn’t the only Olympic medalist to offer her congratulations, though. 2006 gold medalist and former alpine skier Julia Mancuso, as well as 2018 bronze medalist Maia Shibutani also joined in.
