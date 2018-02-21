Nathan Chen on his ‘emotional roller coaster’

Nathan Chen showed incredible mental fortitude throughout the 2018 Winter Olympics. In the team event, he contributed his short program, but stumbled. Team USA was able to clinch a bronze medal with the rest of the performances, but many wondered how Chen would rebound for his individual competition.
Women’s combined preview: Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin and more
Lindsey Vonn has an Olympic downhill gold medal. Mikaela Shiffrin has an Olympic slalom gold medal.
They will meet for the first time in Pyeongchang in the combined event, which consists of one downhill run followed by one slalom run.
Both are looking for their second Olympic medal in PyeongChang. Shiffrin claimed the giant slalom gold medal, while Vonn earned the downhill bronze medal.
This could be the final Olympic race for Vonn, 33, the oldest female Alpine skiing medalist in Olympic history.
How to watch
Run 1 (downhill): Wednesday, Feb. 21, 9:30 p.m. ET
LIVE EVENT STREAM
Run 2 (slalom): Thursday, Feb. 22, 1:00 a.m. ET
LIVE EVENT STREAM
Switzerland sends a strong team to PyeongChang, led by Michelle Gisin, the younger sister of 2014 Olympic downhill gold medalist Dominique Gisin, and reigning world champion Wendy Holdener.
In addition to Shiffrin and Vonn, Alice Merryweather will start for the U.S. Merryweather, who is making her Olympic debut in PyeongChang, finished 42nd in slalom.
Marcel Hirsher has chance at Winter Olympic history
Austria’s Marcel Hirscher, who has already won the giant slalom and combined gold medals in PyeongChang, is the clear favorite in the event.
The reigning world champion has finished top-three in each of the last six World Cup seasons, winning four titles. This season he has won six of his eight World Cup slaloms.
But he is still looking for his first Olympic gold medal in the event, after finishing second to fellow Austrian Mario Matt in Sochi.
Hirscher is hoping to become the first male Alpine skier to win three Olympic gold medals at the same Games since France’s Jean-Claude Killy in 1968.
LIVE EVENT STREAM
Run 2: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 11:30 p.m. ET
LIVE EVENT STREAM
Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen has been Hirscher’s main giant slalom rival this season, finishing second or third to Hirscher in all six of Hirscher’s World Cup slalom victories.
2014 Olympic champion Mario Matt is retired, but his younger brother, Michael, will be representing Austria.
U.S. athletes to watch
David Chodounsky, Mark Engel and Nolan Kasper will start for the U.S.
None of them rank higher than 30th in the World Cup standings.
Kasper was the top American in the event at the 2014 Sochi Games, finishing 13th. Chodounsky was the top American at 2017 Worlds, placing 12th.