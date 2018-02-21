Peaking at right time critical for Alina Zagitova, Yevgenia Medvedeva

The gold medal is at stake tonight in the women’s hockey tournament, as the USA will looking to end years of misery at the hands of Canada.

In NBC’s primetime coverage, Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin seek to add to their Olympic medal collection in the womens’ combined. Shiffrin, who pulled out of two events coming into tonight, will be trying to get over the nerves that plagued her in the slalom last week.

Hockey

The fight for gold is on tonight as the U.S. women try to end their Olympic losing skid against three-time defending champions Canada. Both teams have been on an absolute tear throughout this whole tournament. Canada and the USA both won their respective semifinals by 5-0 scorelines.

It wasn’t any surprise that the highest quality, and most physical, game during the women’s tournament was Canada and USA’s first game. Tonight, with a gold medal on the line, this game should top that.

Gold Medal Game: USA vs. CAN Stream Live Here 11:10p.m. EST / 8:10p.m. PST

Alpine Skiing

Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin are going back to the slopes tonight in the women’s combined, though it isn’t clear which of the two is coming in with greater momentum.

Shiffrin won the gold medal in the giant slalom, but since then placed outside of podium contention in the slalom and dropped out of two other races. Vonn missed the podium in the slalom as well, but just picked up a bronze medal in the downhill.

Women’s Combined Run 1 Stream Live Here 9:00p.m. EST / 6:00p.m. PST

Men’s Slalom Run 1 Stream Live Here 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST

Men’s Slalom Run 2 Stream Live Here 11:30p.m. EST / 8:30p.,. PST

Freestyle Skiing

The USA has a chance to sweep the podium tonight with four Americans in the finals, all considered medal contenders. Aaron Blunck leads the Americans after he finished first in the qualifying run. Alex Ferreira and Torin Yater-Wallace finsihed second and third in qualifying, respectively.

Men’s Halfpipe Final Stream Live Here 9:30p.m. EST / 6:30p.m. PST

Snowboard

Jamie Anderson and Julia Marino are the medal hopefuls of the USA contingent, but they’ll have to challenge Austria’s Anna Gasser for the top spot. The rest of the field, too, have stepped up their game in the qualifying, with many landing 9’s or 10’s. With the final coming up, these women will be taking more risks to have a crack at gold.

Women’s Big Air Final Stream Live Here 7:30p.m. EST / 4:30p.m. PST

Men’s and Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Qualif. Stream Live Here 10:00p.m. EST / 7:00p.m. PST

Curling

Great Britain will be looking to get back into the men’s semifinals. A defeat by the United States saw them drop into the tie-breaker, where they’ll be challenging Switzerland. The winner takes on no.1 seed Sweden in the semifinals Thursday morning.

GBR vs. SUI Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST / 4:05p.m. PST