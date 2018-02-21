TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Red Gerard takes flight – then comes back to the Olympics

By Associated PressFeb 21, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — For Red Gerard, “big air” has less to do with vaulting himself off the snowboarding jump, more to do with the journey he’s been on since he became an Olympic gold medalist.

The surprise champion has logged some 18,000 airline miles on a post-victory tour that took him from Pyeongchang to Los Angeles to New York, and now, back to South Korea. Ten days after his victory on the slopestyle course, Gerard returned to the snow Wednesday, where he qualified for the final of the big air contest — the newest, highest-flying snowboarding event at the games.

“I slowly, definitely figured out what was coming with it all,” Gerard said of the spoils of being an Olympic champion. “But I had no clue what was going to happen because I never really saw myself winning a gold medal.”

But he surrounded himself with people who did.

They had a victory plan all along.

And so, Gerard went on “The Jimmy Kimmel Show,” sat with Kelly and Ryan, interviewed on “CBS This Morning.” There was a photo shoot with “People.” A video interview with “Time.” A big spread with “Sports Illustrated.” The list goes on. His agent, Ryan Runke, can barely keep up with all the phone calls. Sponsorship and media opportunities are flooding in, and the mission isn’t so much about grabbing everything he can, but finding the right fit.

Winter Olympics: What to watch/stream

By OlympicTalkFeb 21, 2018, 12:15 PM EST
The gold medal is at stake tonight in the women’s hockey tournament, as the USA will looking to end years of misery at the hands of Canada.

In NBC’s primetime coverage, Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin seek to add to their Olympic medal collection in the womens’ combined. Shiffrin, who pulled out of two events coming into tonight, will be trying to get over the nerves that plagued her in the slalom last week.

Hockey

The fight for gold is on tonight as the U.S. women try to end their Olympic losing skid against three-time defending champions Canada. Both teams have been on an absolute tear throughout this whole tournament. Canada and the USA both won their respective semifinals by 5-0 scorelines.

It wasn’t any surprise that the highest quality, and most physical, game during the women’s tournament was Canada and USA’s first game. Tonight, with a gold medal on the line, this game should top that.

Gold Medal Game: USA vs. CAN Stream Live Her11:10p.m. EST / 8:10p.m. PST

Alpine Skiing

Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin are going back to the slopes tonight in the women’s combined, though it isn’t clear which of the two is coming in with greater momentum.

Shiffrin won the gold medal in the giant slalom, but since then placed outside of podium contention in the slalom and dropped out of two other races. Vonn missed the podium in the slalom as well, but just picked up a bronze medal in the downhill.

Women’s Combined Run 1 Stream Live Here 9:00p.m. EST / 6:00p.m. PST

Men’s Slalom Run 1 Stream Live Here 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST

Men’s Slalom Run 2 Stream Live Here 11:30p.m. EST / 8:30p.,. PST

Freestyle Skiing

The USA has a chance to sweep the podium tonight with four Americans in the finals, all considered medal contenders. Aaron Blunck leads the Americans after he finished first in the qualifying run. Alex Ferreira and Torin Yater-Wallace finsihed second and third in qualifying, respectively.

Men’s Halfpipe Final Stream Live Here 9:30p.m. EST / 6:30p.m. PST

Snowboard

Jamie Anderson and Julia Marino are the medal hopefuls of the USA contingent, but they’ll have to challenge Austria’s Anna Gasser for the top spot. The rest of the field, too, have stepped up their game in the qualifying, with many landing 9’s or 10’s. With the final coming up, these women will be taking more risks to have a crack at gold.

Women’s Big Air Final Stream Live Here 7:30p.m. EST / 4:30p.m. PST

Men’s and Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Qualif. Stream Live Here 10:00p.m. EST / 7:00p.m. PST

Curling

Great Britain will be looking to get back into the men’s semifinals. A defeat by the United States saw them drop into the tie-breaker, where they’ll be challenging Switzerland. The winner takes on no.1 seed Sweden in the semifinals Thursday morning.

GBR vs. SUI Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. EST / 4:05p.m. PST

 

Lindsey Vonn shows how to win bronze

By OlympicTalkFeb 21, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
JEONGSEON, South Korea — The United States has a fixation at the Olympics on winning gold. Lindsey Vonn showed Wednesday how to win bronze.

“I skied a great race today,” Vonn also said. “Sofia [Goggia] just skied better than I did.”

NBCOlympics.com: Lindsey Vonn oldest woman to win Olympic Alpine medal

She also said she hoped she had made her grandfather proud. Dabbing away tears, she said: “It’s sad. This is my last [Olympic] downhill. I wish I could keep going, you know? I had so much fun. I love what I do. My body just can’t — probably can’t — take another four years. But — I don’t know, I’m proud. I’m proud to have competed for my country. Proud to have given it my all. I’m proud to have … come away with a medal.”

