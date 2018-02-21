Reigning world champ Marcel Hirscher misses out in slalom

Austria’s Marcel Hirscher, the reigning world champion and 2014 Olympic silver medalist, missed a gate and skied out in his opening slalom run at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Bode Miller, NBC’s Alpine skiing analyst and a six-time Olympic medalist, called Hirscher’s mistake “one of the biggest upsets in this Games.”
Slalom features two runs. The times are added together, and the fastest total time determines the winner.
The second run is scheduled for 11:30 p.m. ET. Watch live by clicking here.
Following three-time Olympian Hilary Knight on social media means pictures. Specifically, selfies.
Lots and lots of selfies.
The forward easily qualifies as the selfie queen of the U.S. women’s Olympic hockey team. But it’s not because the 5-foot-11 Knight doesn’t try to share the photo duties documenting these Olympic moments with her teammates.
“I always ask someone else to do it, and they’re like, ‘No, no you just do it,'” Knight said with a laugh. “Just because of my arms. I have the angle or something figured out.
Knight stayed busy the night of the opening ceremonies at the Pyeongchang Games.
She’s also been documenting life in the athletes’ village.
Knight says she startles herself when she opens up her SnapChat app and finds it on selfie mode.
“I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, what’s going on there?” she said. “But I feel badly for posting all the selfies. At the same time, we’re trying to capture all these memories we have together because they’re something special.”
With a pair of extremely progressive tricks, Austria’s Anna Gasser has become the first-ever Olympic champion in women’s snowboard big air.
Gasser landed all three of her jumps in the big air final, but it was the last one — a cab double cork 1080 — that knocked Jamie Anderson out of the top spot and gave Gasser the win.
Anderson ended up with a silver medal. It’s her second medal of these Olympics and the third medal of her career.
New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott took bronze.
