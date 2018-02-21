Teammates react to Diggins’ and Randall’s historic gold

In case you missed it in the very early hours on Wednesday, Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall made history for the United States as they became the first to win an Olympic gold medal – and a medal of any color – in women’s cross-country. This was also the first-ever Olympic gold medal for the United States for a man or woman, and the first medal in the sport for the USA in 42 years.
Randall and Diggins were in the leading pack the entire race when, in the final corner of the last leg, Sweden’s Stina Nilsson attempted to break away from Diggins and Norway’s Maiken Falla. Diggins, the only athlete of the three to not have won an Olympic medal in the women’s individual sprint, out-chased both of her more decorated adversaries to win the women’s relay by half a ski length.
If you’ve watched cross-country during this fortnight, you would realize that perhaps no other competitors are as sunny as Diggins and Randall. Just a couple days ago Diggins took to Instagram with a quote ending in the words “Enjoy it.” No one seemed to enjoy the relay half as much as the face-painted American pair, and it was that enthusiasm that they used to carry themselves over the finish line.
News of Diggins’ and Randall’s historic achievement quickly spread, and cross-country teammate Sadie Bjornsen was one of the first to congratulate the duo.
Fellow cross-country teammate Sophie Caldwell also couldn’t contain her excitement for Diggins and Randall.
Lindsey Vonn, who made her own history on Wednesday evening by becoming the oldest woman to win the downhill, also congratulated the skiers.
Vonn wasn’t the only Olympic medalist to offer her congratulations, though. 2006 gold medalist and former alpine skier Julia Mancuso, as well as 2018 bronze medalist Maia Shibutani also joined in.
GANGNEUNG, South Korea – What must have spun through Yevgenia Medvedeva’s head as she stared through Russian camera crews and interviewers, eyes locked on a TV screen in the mixed zone.
Medvedeva, the 2016 and 2017 world champion, undefeated for two years until late January, had finished her Olympic short program 15 minutes earlier. She scored a personal best. A personal best for her is always a world record.
But on the TV, the 18-year-old Medvedeva saw the score of her training partner, 15-year-old Alina Zagitova. It was better.
“I’m satisfied with my performance,” Medvedeva said shortly after, “but as you see it’s not enough.”
The U.S. women’s hockey team has had plenty of success in recent years, but one achievement has eluded the club for two decades. They came close in the 2010 Winter Games, even closer during the Sochi Olympics, but the Americans have been chasing the gold medal since they won the inaugural edition of the women’s tournament in 1998.
NBCOlymipcs.com: Men’s Hockey: CZE def. USA 3-2 (SO)
The 20-year drought almost seems like a typo for a program that has won three consecutive world championships and eight of the past 10. Now, in its fifth gold-medal showdown against Canada, the United States will try to set the record straight (Feb. 21, 11:10 p.m. ET NBCSN | LIVE STREAM).
But, as the U.S. looks to flip the script, you can bet the Canadians want nothing more than a fifth successive Olympic gold medal.
“Everyone’s plans are falling into place. You have two great opponents at the end,” Canadian head coach Laura Schuler explained. “It’s awesome on the world’s biggest stage for everybody to watch two powerhouses go at it.”
Oliver Jung contributed to this story.
