U.S. halfpipe skiers eye possible podium sweep

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Don’t blame the kids throwing tricks up at Phoenix Snow Park for America’s medal woes at the Winter Olympics.
One last chance at giving the U.S. medal haul a serious jolt awaits on Thursday, when halfpipe skiers Torin Yater-Wallace, David Wise, Alex Ferreira and Aaron Blunck face off in the finals with a legitimate shot at a podium sweep.
Blunck, Ferreira and Yater-Wallace took the top three spots in qualifying. Wise, the defending Olympic champion, finished eighth after opting for a safe second run following a wipeout during his first trip down the pipe. It’s exactly the scenario they envisioned when arriving in South Korea, even if they don’t talk about it.”Some people might be, ‘Yeah, all right let’s go one, two, three on the podium,'” Yater-Wallace said. “It makes you start thinking too much about that kind of stuff. It’s inherent we would love for all four of us to be in the final, but I don’t think it needs to be spoken about.”
In case you missed it in the very early hours on Wednesday, Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall made history for the United States as they became the first to win an Olympic gold medal – and a medal of any color – in women’s cross-country. This was also the first-ever Olympic gold medal for the United States for a man or woman, and the first medal in the sport for the USA in 42 years.
Randall and Diggins were in the leading pack the entire race when, in the final corner of the last leg, Sweden’s Stina Nilsson attempted to break away from Diggins and Norway’s Maiken Falla. Diggins, the only athlete of the three to not have won an Olympic medal in the women’s individual sprint, out-chased both of her more decorated adversaries to win the women’s relay by half a ski length.
If you’ve watched cross-country during this fortnight, you would realize that perhaps no other competitors are as sunny as Diggins and Randall. Just a couple days ago Diggins took to Instagram with a quote ending in the words “Enjoy it.” No one seemed to enjoy the relay half as much as the face-painted American pair, and it was that enthusiasm that they used to carry themselves over the finish line.
News of Diggins’ and Randall’s historic achievement quickly spread, and cross-country teammate Sadie Bjornsen was one of the first to congratulate the duo.
Fellow cross-country teammate Sophie Caldwell also couldn’t contain her excitement for Diggins and Randall.
Lindsey Vonn, who made her own history on Wednesday evening by becoming the oldest woman to win the downhill, also congratulated the skiers.
Vonn wasn’t the only Olympic medalist to offer her congratulations, though. 2006 gold medalist and former alpine skier Julia Mancuso, as well as 2018 bronze medalist Maia Shibutani also joined in.
GANGNEUNG, South Korea – What must have spun through Yevgenia Medvedeva’s head as she stared through Russian camera crews and interviewers, eyes locked on a TV screen in the mixed zone.
Medvedeva, the 2016 and 2017 world champion, undefeated for two years until late January, had finished her Olympic short program 15 minutes earlier. She scored a personal best. A personal best for her is always a world record.
But on the TV, the 18-year-old Medvedeva saw the score of her training partner, 15-year-old Alina Zagitova. It was better.
“I’m satisfied with my performance,” Medvedeva said shortly after, “but as you see it’s not enough.”
