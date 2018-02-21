Winter Olympics late night: What to watch/stream

NBC’s nighttime coverage leads into Thursday morning with Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin continuing their combined runs.

Elsewhere tonight, the USA take on Canada in the men’s curling semifinals. The USA will be looking to continue their improbable medal run, putting an end to Canada’s dominance in curling.

Continue reading below to check out what else is on schedule tonight in PyeongChang.

Alpine Skiing

Women’s combined continues from Wednesday night’s coverage into the early hours on Thursday. Lindsey Vonn, who just competed in the downhill on Tuesday, will have to find a way to quickly recover in time to be well enough to compete in the combined.

Mikaela Shiffrin will also be continuing her run. Though Shiffrin missed two of her other events last week, she is still considered a serious medal contender for the combined.

Women’s Combined Run 2 Stream Live Here 1:00a.m. EST / 10:00p.m. PST

Curling

It’s a massive Canada-USA double-header tonight. After the two countries battle it out for the gold in the women’s hockey tournament, they meet again in the semifinals of men’s curling.

The USA have been fantastic ever since they fell to 2-4 in group play, posting big wins over Switzerland, Great Britain, and their semifinal opponents. Confidence for this team has to be sky high, and they must certainly feel that they’ve got nothing to lose. Canada, since starting 5-0, have lost three of four.

Men’s Tournament

Semifinal 1 SWE vs. GBR/SUI Stream Live Here 6:05 a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST

Semifinal 2 USA vs. CAN Stream Live Here 6:05 a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST

Nordic Combined

The Germans swept the large hill in the individual competition earlier this week, and should be heavy favorites to dominate the competition again in the team event. If Norway can have a better performance on the ski jump tonight, then they could challenge Germany for the top spot.

Team Large Hill Ski Jump Stream Live Here 2:30a.m. EST / 11:30p.m. PST

Short Track

It’s the hottest ticket in town, and the South Korean crowd is sure to be buzzing with several of their athletes in contention for gold. Cho Minjeong and Shim Sukhee have looked particularly strong in the women’s 1000m.

Seo Yira is leading the charge in the men’s 500m, but he’s in a tough quarterfinal group featuring 1000m champion Samuel Girard.

Men’s 500m Stream Live Here 5:00a.m. EST / 2:00a.m. PST

Men’s 5000m Relay Stream Live Here 5:00a.m. EST / 2:00a.m. PST

Women’s 1000m Stream Live Here 5:00a.m. EST / 2:00a.m. PST

Biathlon

Germany, France, and Sweden lead the first line in the women’s relay. Vanessa Hinz and Laura Dahlmeier put Germany in front during the first stages of the mixed relay, and if they can shoot clear then Germany could run away with this one quickly.

Women’s 4x6km Relay Stream Live Here 6:15a.m. EST / 3:15a.m. PST