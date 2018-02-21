Women’s combined preview: Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin and more

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Lindsey Vonn has an Olympic downhill gold medal. Mikaela Shiffrin has an Olympic slalom gold medal.

They will meet for the first time in Pyeongchang in the combined event, which consists of one downhill run followed by one slalom run.

Both are looking for their second Olympic medal in PyeongChang. Shiffrin claimed the giant slalom gold medal, while Vonn earned the downhill bronze medal.

This could be the final Olympic race for Vonn, 33, the oldest female Alpine skiing medalist in Olympic history.

How to watch

Run 1 (downhill): Wednesday, Feb. 21, 9:30 p.m. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM

Run 2 (slalom): Thursday, Feb. 22, 1:00 a.m. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM

Switzerland sends a strong team to PyeongChang, led by Michelle Gisin, the younger sister of 2014 Olympic downhill gold medalist Dominique Gisin, and reigning world champion Wendy Holdener.

In addition to Shiffrin and Vonn, Alice Merryweather will start for the U.S. Merryweather, who is making her Olympic debut in PyeongChang, finished 42nd in slalom.