Cammi Granato video surprise spurs U.S. women to first gold since 1998

GANGNEUNG, South Korea – The messages poured in a group chat titled “Olympians.”

Gretchen Ulion: Finish!!!

Katie King: Yes!!!

Tara Mounsey: Holy moly

Sue Merz: Yyyyaasaaaaaaassssss!!!!

Mounsey: I feel like I just stayed up all night trying to study

Ulion: Yeah and I’m so wired now, I don’t see sleep coming soon!

Mounsey: Good night my special friends!!!!

Shelley Looney: Very happy and proud of them. Enjoyed watching the game with you all. Don’t forget you all were and will always be the first. Paving the way for them. Love you all

Members of the 1998 U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team, scattered across the country (and in South Korea), texted back and forth throughout the PyeongChang Olympic women’s hockey final, won 3-2 by the Americans over Canada in a shootout on Thursday.

It’s the U.S.’ first Olympic hockey title since 1998, which were the first Olympics with women’s hockey. The connection to 1998 ran deep with this team (read on), but let’s start with the highlights of the first Olympic final shootout since the Swedish and Canadian men in 1994.

