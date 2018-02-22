Mikaela Shiffrin wins combined silver, Lindsey Vonn misses gate

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Gold: Michelle Gisin (SUI)

Silver: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA)

Bronze: Wendy Holdener (SUI)

Mikaela Shiffrin now has three Olympic medals. The 2014 Olympic slalom champion also claimed the giant slalom gold medal in PyeongChang.

This was likely Lindsey Vonn’s final Olympic race.

The 33-year-old became the oldest woman to win an Olympic Alpine skiing medal when she claimed the downhill bronze medal in PyeongChang. She also won the downhill gold medal and super-G bronze medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

“I wish I could keep going, you know?” Vonn said after her downhill race in PyeongChang. “I had so much fun. I love what I do. My body just can’t — probably can’t — take another four years.”

