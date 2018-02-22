Miracle re-dub: USA win gold in Olympic hockey

Feb. 22 has proven to be a day bringing good cheer to American hockey.
Exactly 38 years ago to this day, Herb Brooks guided the United States men’s hockey team to an improbable Olympic gold medal, putting an end to the Soviet Union’s four straight hockey golds.
History does have a way of repeating itself.
Tonight, the U.S. women’s team’s Olympic anguish turned to triumph after they beat arch-rivals Canada 3-2 in a shootout thriller. In doing so, the American women snapped Canada’s streak of four consecutive Olympic gold medals.
It was only four years ago when the Americans suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Canada in Sochi, losing in overtime. They wouldn’t allow themselves to forget it.
It was that memory that pushed Team USA in this tournament, who were destined to take on their bitter northern rivals. Like Herb Brooks’ team, the U.S. women’s team showed tremendous character to fight back in the third period when they were down 1-2, and again when they were down in the shootout.
A beautifully choreographed penalty shot from Jocelyne Lamoreux-Davidson, backed up by 20-year old Maddie Rooney’s game winning save, that sealed Team USA’s historic run.
Four years ago was Canada’s time. Tonight, it’s America’s time.
The United States erased the horrors of past performances with a shootout win against Canada to capture the gold medal.
Joceleyne Lamoureux-Davidson pulled off an incredible deke in the sixth round, while Maddie Rooney closed the door on Meghan Agosta as the U.S. won for the first time since the ’98 Nagano games.
The Americans needed a goal in the fourth inning as Melodie Daoust lit the lamp for Canada, but Amanda Kessel answered. The sister of two-time Stanley cup champion Phil Kessel snapped a wrist shot over the glove of Shannon Szabados to keep the dream alive for the U.S.
Trailing 2-1 in the third period, Monique Lamoureux-Morando converted a breakaway to knot the score 2-2 to force the 20 minute overtime period that preceded the prolonged shootout. Kelly Pannek took advantage of a poor Canadian line change and found No. 7 waiting at the opposition’s blue line.
Hilary Knight scored her second of the tournament to open up the scoring at 19:35 of the first period. Knight redirected Sidney Morin’s shot to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead on its third power play of the first 20 minutes.
See more and watch video highlights at NBCOlympics.com
Gold: Michelle Gisin (SUI)
Silver: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA)
Bronze: Wendy Holdener (SUI)
Mikaela Shiffrin now has three Olympic medals. The 2014 Olympic slalom champion also claimed the giant slalom gold medal in PyeongChang.
This was likely Lindsey Vonn’s final Olympic race.
NBCOlympics.com: Emotional Lindsey Vonn: My body can’t take another four years
The 33-year-old became the oldest woman to win an Olympic Alpine skiing medal when she claimed the downhill bronze medal in PyeongChang. She also won the downhill gold medal and super-G bronze medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.
“I wish I could keep going, you know?” Vonn said after her downhill race in PyeongChang. “I had so much fun. I love what I do. My body just can’t — probably can’t — take another four years.”
Click here to receive updates on this story and watch highlights from the women’s combined