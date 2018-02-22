Olympic hockey: Men’s semifinals preview

Curling

It’s going to be a disappointing Olympic campaign for Canadian curling. The nation has featured on the podium ever since the sport was reestablished in 1998. The women failed to make the medal rounds and the men were bounced by a hot USA in the semifinals. Next up for Canada are Switzerland, who were thumped by Sweden. Canada do have the capability of handling Switzerland, it’s just a matter of staying mentally sharp after such a disappointing loss.

On the women’s side, South Korea will continue their dream run as they take on Japan in the semifinals. The Koreans may not have been pegged as legitimate contenders in the lead-up to this tournament, but they’ve got the top seed and everyone else has taken notice of them. Opposite of the draw are Great Britain and Sweden, both of whom have been here before and will be looking to use that experience to bring them a gold medal in a Canada-less draw.

Men’s Tournament Bronze Medal Game

CAN vs. SUI Stream Live Here 1:35a.m. EST / 10:35p.m. PST

Women’s Tournament Semifinals

KOR vs. JPN Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST

GBR vs. SWE Stream Live Here 6:50a.m. EST / 3:50a.m. PST

Hockey

The Athletes from Russia thoroughly took down USA in the quarterfinals, setting themselves up against the Czech Repbublic. The Czechs are very good on the defensive end, and if they can grab a 1-0 lead over the Russians it could pave the way for an historic upset, by Ilya Kovalchuk will be sure to make sure that his squad is firing on all cylinders.

Germany, who stunned Sweden in the quarterfinals, are the darlings of the tournament. They weren’t expected at all to contend, yet here they stand. It’ll be a tough ask to take down Canada, who are heavily favored to challenge OAR for the gold.

CZE vs. OAR Stream Live Here 2:40a.m. EST / 11:40p.m. PST

CAN vs. GER Stream Live Here 7:10a.m. EST / 4:10a.m. PST

Biathlon

Martin Fourcade has been a revelation this tournament. The Frenchman has already won three gold medals, including when he anchored his nation to gold in the mixed relay. The room for error is exceptionally small, but Fourcade’s shooting has gotten better in each race and his skiing is unmatched by any other competitor.

France can be challenged in the relay, though. If Germany and Norway shoot clean, something they’ve been inconsistent in, then they could make a big push for gold.

Men’s Team 4×7.5km Relay Stream Live Here 6:15a.m. EST / 3:15a.m. PST

Speed Skating

It’s been a disappointing campaign for the American men. Shani Davis and Joey Mantia will be hoping to reverse those fortunes. Kei Verbij of Netherlands and Havard Lorentzen are entering the event as the gold medal favorites.

Men’s 1000m Stream Live Here 5:00a.m. EST / 2:00a.m. PST