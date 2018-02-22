Russian curler to return Olympic bronze medal over failed drug test

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky will give back his Olympic bronze medal after failing a drug test at the Pyeongchang Games, a spokeswoman for the Russian Curling Federation told state TV.
Krushelnitsky tested positive for the banned substance meldonium, which is believed to help blood circulation, after winning bronze in mixed doubles with his wife, Anastasia Bryzgalova.
“We have signed a statement that indeed he did have (meldonium in the sample) and as a result we will give the medal back,” Russian Curling Federation spokeswoman Valentina Parinova told state TV channel Russia 1.
A statement in Krushelnitsky’s name published by state news agency Tass said he accepted the substance had been found in his sample but that he had not doped intentionally.
GANGNEUNG, South Korea – The messages poured in a group chat titled “Olympians.”
Gretchen Ulion: Finish!!!
Katie King: Yes!!!
Tara Mounsey: Holy moly
Sue Merz: Yyyyaasaaaaaaassssss!!!!
Mounsey: I feel like I just stayed up all night trying to study
Ulion: Yeah and I’m so wired now, I don’t see sleep coming soon!
Mounsey: Good night my special friends!!!!
Shelley Looney: Very happy and proud of them. Enjoyed watching the game with you all. Don’t forget you all were and will always be the first. Paving the way for them. Love you all
Members of the 1998 U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team, scattered across the country (and in South Korea), texted back and forth throughout the PyeongChang Olympic women’s hockey final, won 3-2 by the Americans over Canada in a shootout on Thursday.
It’s the U.S.’ first Olympic hockey title since 1998, which were the first Olympics with women’s hockey. The connection to 1998 ran deep with this team (read on), but let’s start with the highlights of the first Olympic final shootout since the Swedish and Canadian men in 1994.
JEONGSEON, South Korea — Both Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn raced the Alpine super-combined on Friday, the first time the two American skiers competed against each other at the Olympics, and almost surely the last.
The experts made Shiffrin the pre-race favorite for gold. For Vonn, medal prospects were akin to — in her words — Russian roulette.
Shiffrin didn’t win. She did, after a hard-charging slalom, take silver. Vonn, leader after the downhill, hooked a tip in slalom, and skied out, meaning no medal of any sort.
This silver may, when all is said and done, be one of the most important medals Mikaela Shiffrin ever wins. You saw in it real joy. You saw in it leadership. She is, going forward, the face of the U.S. ski team, and the way she embraced that silver means she and the American program have reason to celebrate.
With the silver, Shiffrin became the fourth American to win at least three Olympic Alpine ski medals. The others: Vonn (three), Julia Mancuso (four), Bode Miller (six).
