TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Serwa, Phelan continue Canada’s dominance of women’s ski cross

By Shawn SmithFeb 22, 2018, 9:41 PM EST
Leave a comment

Canadian skiers Kelsey Serwa and Brittany Phelan took the top spots in women’s ski cross at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, giving Canada its third consecutive gold medal in this event.

Switzerland’s Fanny Smith edged out Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund in the big final to claim the final spot on the podium.

Read the rest of the story and watch video at NBCOlympics.com

Olympic hockey: Men’s semifinals preview

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 22, 2018, 8:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

Throughout the entire 2018 Winter Games, NBC Olympics staff will preview the upcoming slate of hockey games.

Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Czech Republic, 2:40 a.m. ET, NBCSN | LIVE STREAM

After an opening loss to Slovakia caused many to declare the men’s tournament “wide open,” the Olympic Athletes from Russia have firmly reestablished themselves as gold-medal favorites. OAR rebounded with three dominant victories over Slovenia, the United States and Norway to cruise into the semifinals. Well-rested and featuring three of the top 10 point-scorers in the Games—Nikita Gusev, Ilya Kovalchuk and Kirill Kaprizov—the team undoubtedly expects to be playing for gold this weekend.

However, OAR has something the Czech Republic doesn’t: a loss. The undefeated Czechs may not have the star power of their opponents, but they have played as well as any side in the tournament and will not consider themselves underdogs heading into the semifinal showdown.

Canada vs. Germany, 7:10 a.m. ET, NBCSN | LIVE STREAM

Canada may be looking for its third consecutive Olympic gold, but without the services of countless NHL All-Stars that led the roster in Vancouver and Sochi, the team has not looked like a juggernaut by any stretch. Having said that, the Canadians have only lost one game in PyeongChang—a 3-2 overtime defeat against the Czech Republic—and their defense impressively contained Finnish superstar Eeli Tolvanen in Canada’s 1-0 quarterfinal win.

Meanwhile, Germany is the Cinderella story of these Olympics. The team is guaranteed at least a shot at a medal, which would be the country’s first in ice hockey since 1976. The Germans were far from impressive in the preliminary round, barely eking out a single victory in overtime against winless Norway in their final group game. But they made it a habit in the knockout stages, beating Switzerland in overtime and doing the same to Sweden in the quarterfinals. Germany will skate with confidence, and it will feel even better if the game isn’t decided in 60 minutes.

Winter Olympics late night: What to watch/stream

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 22, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Curling

It’s going to be a disappointing Olympic campaign for Canadian curling. The nation has featured on the podium ever since the sport was reestablished in 1998. The women failed to make the medal rounds and the men were bounced by a hot USA in the semifinals. Next up for Canada are Switzerland, who were thumped by Sweden. Canada do have the capability of handling Switzerland, it’s just a matter of staying mentally sharp after such a disappointing loss.

On the women’s side, South Korea will continue their dream run as they take on Japan in the semifinals. The Koreans may not have been pegged as legitimate contenders in the lead-up to this tournament, but they’ve got the top seed and everyone else has taken notice of them. Opposite of the draw are Great Britain and Sweden, both of whom have been here before and will be looking to use that experience to bring them a gold medal in a Canada-less draw.

Men’s Tournament Bronze Medal Game

CAN vs. SUI Stream Live Here 1:35a.m. EST / 10:35p.m. PST

Women’s Tournament Semifinals 

KOR vs. JPN Stream Live Here 6:05a.m. EST / 3:05a.m. PST

GBR vs. SWE Stream Live Here 6:50a.m. EST / 3:50a.m. PST

Hockey

The Athletes from Russia thoroughly took down USA in the quarterfinals, setting themselves up against the Czech Repbublic. The Czechs are very good on the defensive end, and if they can grab a 1-0 lead over the Russians it could pave the way for an historic upset, by Ilya Kovalchuk will be sure to make sure that his squad is firing on all cylinders.

Germany, who stunned Sweden in the quarterfinals, are the darlings of the tournament. They weren’t expected at all to contend, yet here they stand. It’ll be a tough ask to take down Canada, who are heavily favored to challenge OAR for the gold.

CZE vs. OAR Stream Live Here 2:40a.m. EST / 11:40p.m. PST

CAN vs. GER Stream Live Here 7:10a.m. EST / 4:10a.m. PST

Biathlon 

Martin Fourcade has been a revelation this tournament. The Frenchman has already won three gold medals, including when he anchored his nation to gold in the mixed relay. The room for error is exceptionally small, but Fourcade’s shooting has gotten better in each race and his skiing is unmatched by any other competitor.

France can be challenged in the relay, though. If Germany and Norway shoot clean, something they’ve been inconsistent in, then they could make a big push for gold.

Men’s Team 4×7.5km Relay Stream Live Here 6:15a.m. EST / 3:15a.m. PST

Speed Skating

It’s been a disappointing campaign for the American men. Shani Davis and Joey Mantia will be hoping to reverse those fortunes. Kei Verbij of Netherlands and Havard Lorentzen are entering the event as the gold medal favorites.

Men’s 1000m Stream Live Here 5:00a.m. EST / 2:00a.m. PST

 