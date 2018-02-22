Figure skating analysts Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir will host the Closing Ceremony on Sunday night in Primetime on NBC. The team, along with play-by-play partner Terry Gannon, made the announcement during Tuesday night’s broadcast of the ladies’ short program.
Lipinski, Weir and Gannon will commentate the pageantry from PyeongChang Olympic Stadium, which will feature the Parade of Nations, interviews, profiles, musical performances and more.
“Parades, K-Pop, fireworks, costumes, dancing – who better to host the world’s biggest party than Tara, Johnny and Terry,” Jim Bell, President, NBC Olympics Production and Programming, said in a press release.
It must be an incredible feeling to share the Olympic experience with your twin sister while skating next to one another on the same team. But, how many sets of twins can say they each had a game-changing moment to help their team capture a gold medal for the first time in 20 years?
NBCOlympics.com: Gold at last: U.S. women beat rival Canada in epic shootout
The Lamoureux twins are in elite company as they both shined individually while helping the U.S. defeat Canada in the women’s hockey gold-medal game.
“I’m digging the new necklace I got today,” Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson said. “It is been a dream to do this, side by side. We have pushed each other since we were little and our brothers have kicked our butts along the way.”
Jocelyne, tasked with shooting in the first round of extra innings, performed a highly-skilled maneuver en route to scoring the eventual shootout-winning goal. No. 17 skated in all alone, faked to her backhand as Canadian goaltender Shannon Szabados slipped, then confidently slid the puck into the back of the net.
The United States will be playing for its first Olympic gold medal in curling after upsetting Canada in a defensive 5-3 game.
A two point steal from the USA in the eighth end saw them take a critical 4-2 lead in the ninth.
Holding the hammer in the 10th end, the U.S. remained in control and it was John Shuster’s final stone that cleared the way for the U.S. to play for gold.
This is now the fourth straight win for the Americans, who were looking down and out of the competition after starting 2-4. They picked it up from there with impressive wins over Canada, Switzerland, and Great Britain to sneak into the semifinals.
Awaiting the United States in the men’s final are Sweden, who crushed Switzerland 9-2 earlier.
