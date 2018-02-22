Golden feeling: US finally tops Canada in women’s hockey

The United States erased the horrors of past performances with a shootout win against Canada to capture the gold medal.
Emily Pfalzer scored in the second inning, and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson finished the job in the sixth as the U.S. won for the first time since the ’98 Nagano games. Kelly Pannek took advantage of a poor Canadian line change and found No. 7 waiting at the opposition’s blue line.
Monique Lamoureux-Morando knotted the score at two at 13:39 of the third period to force overtime. Kelly Pannek took advantage of a poor Canadian line change and found No. 7 waiting at the opposition’s blue line.
Hilary Knight scored her second of the tournament to open up the scoring at 19:35 of the first period. Knight redirected Sidney Morin’s shot to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead on its third power play of the first 20 minutes.
Haley Irwin batted a puck out of midair to tie the game 1-1 two minutes into the middle frame. Blayre Turnbull sent a fluttering puck toward the net, and a crashing Irwin was able to tip it just enough to get past Maddie Rooney.Canada’s captain Marie-Philip Poulin gave her team a 2-1 lead when her wrist shot found twine at 6:55 of the second period. Meghan Agosta found Poulin in the slot as the captain tallied her fifth goal in her third gold-medal game appearance.
Gold: Michelle Gisin (SUI)
Silver: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA)
Bronze: Wendy Holdener (SUI)
Mikaela Shiffrin now has three Olympic medals. The 2014 Olympic slalom champion also claimed the giant slalom gold medal in PyeongChang.
This was likely Lindsey Vonn’s final Olympic race.
NBCOlympics.com: Emotional Lindsey Vonn: My body can’t take another four years
The 33-year-old became the oldest woman to win an Olympic Alpine skiing medal when she claimed the downhill bronze medal in PyeongChang. She also won the downhill gold medal and super-G bronze medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.
“I wish I could keep going, you know?” Vonn said after her downhill race in PyeongChang. “I had so much fun. I love what I do. My body just can’t — probably can’t — take another four years.”
After falling on his first run of the qualifying round, David Wise had to play it safe and use a very mellow run to get himself into the final.
After falling on his first two runs of the final, there was no playing it safe for the defending gold medalist.
Wise stuck to the game plan and landed the run he wanted — a run that featured double corks spun in four different directions — on his third and final attempt. It vaulted him into the lead with a 97.20 and earned him his second consecutive Olympic gold medal.
Results
Gold: David Wise (USA)
Silver: Adam Ferreira (USA)
Bronze: Nico Porteus (NZL)