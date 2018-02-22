TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Golden feeling: US finally tops Canada in women’s hockey

By Scott CharlesFeb 22, 2018, 2:26 AM EST
The United States erased the horrors of past performances with a shootout win against Canada to capture the gold medal.

Emily Pfalzer scored in the second inning, and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson finished the job in the sixth as the U.S. won for the first time since the ’98 Nagano games. Kelly Pannek took advantage of a poor Canadian line change and found No. 7 waiting at the opposition’s blue line.

Hilary Knight scored her second of the tournament to open up the scoring at 19:35 of the first period. Knight redirected Sidney Morin’s shot to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead on its third power play of the first 20 minutes.

Mikaela Shiffrin wins combined silver, Lindsey Vonn misses gate

By Seth RubinroitFeb 22, 2018, 1:48 AM EST
Gold: Michelle Gisin (SUI)
Silver: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA)
Bronze: Wendy Holdener (SUI)

Mikaela Shiffrin now has three Olympic medals. The 2014 Olympic slalom champion also claimed the giant slalom gold medal in PyeongChang.

This was likely Lindsey Vonn’s final Olympic race.

NBCOlympics.com: Emotional Lindsey Vonn: My body can’t take another four years

The 33-year-old became the oldest woman to win an Olympic Alpine skiing medal when she claimed the downhill bronze medal in PyeongChang. She also won the downhill gold medal and super-G bronze medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

“I wish I could keep going, you know?” Vonn said after her downhill race in PyeongChang. “I had so much fun. I love what I do. My body just can’t — probably can’t — take another four years.”

David Wise defends ski halfpipe title; Alex Ferreira wins silver

By Shawn SmithFeb 21, 2018, 11:12 PM EST
After falling on his first run of the qualifying round, David Wise had to play it safe and use a very mellow run to get himself into the final.

After falling on his first two runs of the final, there was no playing it safe for the defending gold medalist.

Wise stuck to the game plan and landed the run he wanted — a run that featured double corks spun in four different directions — on his third and final attempt. It vaulted him into the lead with a 97.20 and earned him his second consecutive Olympic gold medal.

Results

Gold: David Wise (USA)

Silver: Adam Ferreira (USA)

Bronze: Nico Porteus (NZL)