Golden feeling: US finally tops Canada in women’s hockey

The United States erased the horrors of past performances with a shootout win against Canada to capture the gold medal.

Emily Pfalzer scored in the second inning, and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson finished the job in the sixth as the U.S. won for the first time since the ’98 Nagano games. Kelly Pannek took advantage of a poor Canadian line change and found No. 7 waiting at the opposition’s blue line.

Monique Lamoureux-Morando knotted the score at two at 13:39 of the third period to force overtime.

Hilary Knight scored her second of the tournament to open up the scoring at 19:35 of the first period. Knight redirected Sidney Morin’s shot to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead on its third power play of the first 20 minutes.