USA advance to gold medal match in curling

The United States will be playing for its first Olympic gold medal in curling after upsetting Canada in a defensive 5-3 game.

A two point steal from the USA in the eighth end saw them take a critical 4-2 lead in the ninth.

Holding the hammer in the 10th end, the U.S. remained in control and it was John Shuster’s final stone that cleared the way for the U.S. to play for gold.

This is now the fourth straight win for the Americans, who were looking down and out of the competition after starting 2-4. They picked it up from there with impressive wins over Canada, Switzerland, and Great Britain to sneak into the semifinals.

Awaiting the United States in the men’s final are Sweden, who crushed Switzerland 9-2 earlier.

