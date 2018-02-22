Winter Olympics: What to watch/stream

Figure skating will make its final appearance in these Olympic Games tonight as the ladies’ singles event comes to a close. Airing in NBC Primetime, Mirai Nagasu will hope to redeem herself after falling in her opening triple axel of the short program. She, like so many of her competitors, will be looking up to the two athletes from OAR who are in a duel for the gold.

Figure Skating

Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva proved why they’re the two best figure skaters in the world the other day, lighting up the stage in their Olympic debuts. It was Medvedeva who skated first, and earned a new career best score. That score was quickly surpassed by teammate Zagitova, who performed to Swan Lake in her skate.

The Americans did not fare as well as they would have hoped for in the short program and will be looking to make it right tonight. All three fell in their routines. Nagasu, Karen Chen, and Bradie Tennell currently hold the ninth through 11th spots on the table.

Catch up one what you missed in the short program by clicking here

Before and after the event, be sure to watch Liam McHugh, Scott Hamilton, and Tanith White as they break down all the action from the evening.

Ladies Singles Free Program Stream Live Here 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST

Olympic Ice Preview Show Stream Live Here 7:00p.m. EST / 4:00p.m. PST

Olympic Ice Post-Show Stream Live Here 12:05a.m. EST / 9:05p.m. PST

Freestyle Skiing

There may be no Americans participating in this event, but that doesn’t mean that the ski cross isn’t worth watching. If the men’s ski cross taught us anything, it’s that plenty of drama is to ensue on an unpredictably fast course, paving the way for new competitors to get the best of medal favorites.

Women’s Ski Cross Elimination Rounds Stream Live Here 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST

Bobsled

Four Man Bobsled Training Run Stream Live Here 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST