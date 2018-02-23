A reflective Vonn on her Olympic life: ‘I gave it absolutely everything I had’

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — Contemplative and reflective, Lindsey Vonn on Friday wrapped up her competitive Olympic life by saying, “I gave it absolutely everything I had.”
Describing her two races at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, she said, “I didn’t ski nervous. I skied with passion and with my heart.” In a reference to the bronze medal she won in the downhill, she said, “A bronze honestly does feel like gold to me.” And, she said, “It has been an amazing Olympics and a great way to close out my career — in the Olympics.”
Vonn, 33, is assuredly going to keep ski racing. She is five wins behind the all-time mark for World Cup victories, 86, held by Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark. She said she plans to race next in mid-March at Are, Sweden. “I’m not going to stop ski racing until I break it,” she said of Stenmark’s record.
The age thing got a lot of play at Friday’s meeting with the press. “You’re not getting any younger,” one reporter started — “Come right out and say it, why don’t you?” Vonn interrupted with a laugh. Another pointed out that Vonn was a “veteran” of the U.S. team. Again, Vonn, laughing, interrupted — “Veteran, see?!”
Yesterday in PyeongChang, Kelsey Serwa and Brittany Phelan went 1-2 in women’s ski cross and continued a trend of Canadian dominance.
But Serwa and Phelan don’t just win medals together — they also work out together. And some of those workouts can get a little bit… wacky.
That’s why Serwa started posting videos of those training sessions on her social media accounts using the recurring hashtag #WackyWorkoutWednesday.
Check out a few of their past workouts for yourself. Perhaps this is the secret to winning Olympic medals?
PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of – Canadian defenceman Jocelyne Larocque says she got caught up in the emotion of Thursday’s devastating shootout loss to the United States in the Olympic women’s hockey final and regrets taking off her silver medal almost immediately after it was placed around her neck.
In a statement Friday, Larocque apologized to the IOC, International Ice Hockey Federation, the Pyeongchang Olympic Organizing Committee, the Canadian Olympic Committee, Hockey Canada and her teammates and fans.
She said she meant no disrespect.
“In the moment, I was disappointed with the outcome of the game, and my emotions got the better of me,” she said. “I’m proud of our team, and proud to be counted among the Canadian athletes who have won medals at these Games.”
