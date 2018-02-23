Canada’s Larocque apologizes for removing silver medal after Olympic hockey loss

It’s the final few days of Olympic action, and the snowboarding competition is wrapping up. Mark McMorris of Canada continues his remarkable comeback ever since his life-threatening crash last year. The Canadian, who won the silver in the slopestyle, will be trying to do one better in the big air.

The four-man bobsled race also begins tonight as the Germans and Latvians battle it out for gold. There’s bound to be emotion on the track for the U.S. men’s bobsled team, whose member Steve Holcomb passed away last year. They will be piloted by Justin Olsen.

Continue reading below to check out the full schedule of tonight’s events

Snowboarding

Three Americans feature in the men’s big air final. Red Gerard, slopestyle gold medalist, barely made it through the qualifying phase. One notable absentee, though, is Marcus Kleveland. The 18-year old Norwegian failed to make it out of qualifying despite being a medal favorite, which now leaves the door open for an outsider.

Keep an eye on Carlos Garcia Knight from New Zealand. The Kiwi had a very strong slopestyle run and also performed well during the qualifying. Canada’s Max Parrot and Mark McMorris are favorites to claim the top two spots.

Ester Ledecka, who came out of nowhere to win the women’s giant slalom last week, is the big name to look out for in the snowboard parallel runs. Can she walk away with both a skiing and a snowboarding medal?

Men’s Big Air Final Stream Live Here 8:00p.m. EST / 5:00p.m. PST

Men’s and Women’s Parallel Slalom Qualifying Stream Live Here 7:00p.m. EST / 4:00p.m. PST

Men’s and Women’s Parallel Slalom Elimination Runs Stream Live Here 11:30p.m. EST / 8:30p.m. PST

Bobsled

German sleds crowded the top of the standings in the men’s two-man bobsled races earlier this week, and a potential sweep is at stake here. The most likely teams to challenge the Germans for a spot on the podium will be Canada and Latvia.

The U.S. bobsled will be piloted by Justin Olsen, whose Olympics were in doubt a few weeks ago when he had an appendectomy. The American sleds finished in the middle of the pack in the two-man bobsled, but still far away from contending for a medal.

Full four-man bobsled preview available here

Four Man Bobsled Runs 1-2 Stream Live Here 7:30p.m. EST / 4:30p.m. PST

Alpine Skiing

Team Event Stream Live Here 9:00p.m. EST / 6:00p.m. PST